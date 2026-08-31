Ghana: 11 Arrested As Police, Military Recover Gun, Ammunition At Kromase

31 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Eleven persons have been arrested following a joint Police/Military intelligence-led operation at Kromase near Nkwanta in the Oti Region.

The suspects, aged between 17 and 70 years, were arrested during the August 26, 2026 operation, which forms part of ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the area. Read More

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