Nigeria: No Evidence That Nigeria's Enugu State Governor Is Selling Four State-Owned Facilities

No evidence that Nigeria's Enugu state governor is selling four state-owned facilities

IN SHORT: Facebook posts claim the governor of Nigeria's Enugu state, Peter Mbah, is selling four state-owned facilities. But the government says it plans to dispose of unserviceable movable assets at the four locations, not the facilities themselves.

A Facebook post has listed four government-owned facilities in Enugu state, southeastern Nigeria and claimed that governor Peter Mbah is selling them off.

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The post reads: "Good Development! Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah to sale off the following listed assets". It names:

Enugu Water Corporation, which manages the state's water supply.

Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS), a state-owned broadcaster.

Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in the state capital, Enugu.

The Enugu state liaison office in Lagos, which represents the state government in Nigeria's largest city.

Similar claims have appeared here, here, here and here. (Note: See other instances of the claim at the end of this report.)

But is the government selling off these facilities? We checked.

Only unserviceable assets will be disposed of

We found no announcement on the Enugu state government website that four facilities were for sale. We also found no credible media reports supporting the claim.

On 27 August 2026, Nathaniel Urama, the state commissioner for finance and economic development, dismissed the claim as misleading.

Urama said that the government planned to dispose of unserviceable movable assets at the four facilities, not sell the facilities themselves.

He also said the plans had not yet been made public and that any disposal would be announced through official government channels, with interested bidders given details of the assets and instructions on submitting bids.

The distinction matters, as selling major public facilities such as a water corporation, broadcaster, or stadium would represent a significant disposal of state property, while selling obsolete or unusable equipment located at those facilities is different.

There is no credible evidence that Mbah or the Enugu state government is selling the four facilities named in the Facebook posts.

The claim is misleading.