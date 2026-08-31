South Africa: Two Nigerians Arrested in South Africa for Allegedly Carrying Drugs

The agency said it had received and acted upon information about suspected drug-dealing activities in the neighbourhood, which led to the arrest of two Nigerians.

Two Nigerians suspected of carrying drugs were arrested in South Africa last week and are expected to appear in court today.

The two, Kelvin Ike and Okeke Sunday, were arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS), which also seized suspected drugs estimated at R1.5 million, about N125 million.

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SAPS, in a statement on Sunday, said that the arrests and seizure were made during an operation in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape Province.

The agency said it had received and acted upon information about suspected drug dealing activities in the neighbourhood, which led to the arrest of the two Nigerians.

The police also said the men were found in possession of suspected drugs.

"The operation was conducted after #SAPS members received information about suspects allegedly selling drugs in Parliament Street, Central.

"The information was immediately operationalised, resulting in the arrest of two men who were found in possession of suspected drugs," the statement read.

The SAPS also noted that another man whose identity remains unknown was found in possession of a large amount of cash. The man, it noted, could not satisfactorily account for the cash, resulting in an official enquiry.

It also stated that "while members were busy with the operation, a K9 member deployed in Operation UKUBUZA noticed a rented white Mercedes-Benz B200 Turbo parked in the street.

"A search of the vehicle and its immediate surroundings resulted in a plastic bag containing suspected drugs being found near the rear tyre."

The SAPS said officials traced the vehicle's owner, who confirmed he had rented out the car.

"During the search, a suspect was found hiding in the boot of the vehicle. A key to a flat was found in his possession, leading members to a residence where a search was conducted," it said.

Meanwhile, the two Nigerians, Messrs Ike and Sunday, were arraigned at the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court. They are to appear before the court on Monday.

"Another suspect detained on a charge of dealing in drugs is also expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Monday, 31/08," the statement read.