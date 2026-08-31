Gambia: Controversy Regarding Ex-President Jammeh's Assets Still Looms

After a long lull, civil society is again calling for substantiation of results of inquiry into Ex president Jammeh's assets. The haste with which the new government decide to begin inquiry into Ex-President Jammeh assets and the final seizure of 25 billion dalasi worth of assets in cash and kind (excluding landed properties) left most Gambians wondering how the President accumulated so much wealth and what the government is going to do with the sum which was far beyond what was calculated to pay reparations of victims.

The challenge for an inquiry into the management of the assets arose from the end of an investigative journalist and was later taken up by youth activists which led the National Assembly to set up a special select committee to get to the bottom of allegations of impropriety. When the special select committee started to discuss penalization of persons who had no direct link to the management of the assets Foroyaa cautioned and called on the Assembly to focus on evidence.

Clarity on this is still found to be lacking. Therefore, some civil society organisations are resuming the call for investigation into what happened to 25-billion-dalasi assets. If this matter is not given immediate attention and resolution, it may become a campaign issue in the forthcoming presidential election.