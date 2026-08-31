Nigeria: Three Sisters Killed in Kano Boat Accident

The local government chairperson, Sa'adatu Salisu, says the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on SaturdayThe local government chairperson, Sa'adatu Salisu, says the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday

Three sisters were killed on Saturday afternoon after a boat capsized at Tiga Dam in Kano State.

The sisters, identified as Murjanatu, Atika, and Bilkisu, hailed from Yalwan Rugu-Rugu village in the Tudunwada Local Government Area of the state.

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The local government chairperson, Sa'adatu Salisu, said in a statement that the incident occurred around 2 p.m.

Mrs Salisu sent her condolences to the bereaved family and the wider community, praying for Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and give their loved ones the strength to bear the loss.

Inland water transport is a vital lifeline for rural communities in Kano, particularly in agricultural hubs near rivers and dams such as Tiga and Thomas dams.

Farmers, traders, and school children rely on small vessels for daily commutes, market runs, and farm visits.

Despite its importance, the sector is plagued by recurring, fatal accidents driven by overloading.

Boats routinely carry passengers and cargo far beyond safe weight limits to maximise profits per trip at the expense of safety.

Standard life jackets are rarely provided to passengers, drastically lowering survival chances in the event of a capsize.

While agencies such as the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and state-level emergency response bodies have mandates for water transport safety, significant structural gaps persist.