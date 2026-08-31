Algeria: President Tebboune Holds Phone Talks With Niger Counterpart

ALGIERS — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune held phone talks on Monday with his brother, the President of the Republic of Niger, General Abdourahamane Tiani, to review the situation in the sisterly nation of Niger, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

"President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune held a phone call on Monday with his brother, General Abdourahamane Tiani, President of the Republic of Niger, to review the situation in the sister nation of Niger," said the source.

The President of the Republic "thanked and praised his brother, the President of Niger, for his efforts in thwarting the attempt to destabilize Niger."

For his part, "President Abdourahamane Tiani reassured his brother, the President of the Republic, affirming that the situation is fully under control, and thanking him for the solidarity shown by sisterly Algeria toward Niger and its people."

In turn, "the President of the Republic reiterated to his brother, Abdourahamane Tiani, that Algeria will always stand by sisterly Niger, its people, and its institutions, supporting them in all fields and under all circumstances."

The two presidents also "discussed the progress of joint projects agreed upon during President Abdourahamane Tiani's recent visit to Algeria, which serve as a strong driver of development in sisterly Niger," the statement concluded.