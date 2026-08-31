Gambia: 200 Families in Tallinding Receive Beds, Mattresses Through Gambia-Spain Partnership

About 200 families in Tallinding North have received new beds and mattresses through a cooperation initiative between The Gambia and Spain aimed at improving living conditions for vulnerable households.

The donation was distributed in August 2026 through a partnership between the Councillor for Tallinding North, Baboucarr Mansally, and Asociación Benéfica ONG Ser Humano, a charitable organisation based in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain.

A total of 200 beds and mattresses were delivered to families identified as most in need in the ward. Sixty units were purchased specifically for the initiative, while the remaining 140 were donated in Spain and shipped to The Gambia.

The intervention has been welcomed by community members who said the donation goes beyond providing household furniture. They said better sleeping arrangements can contribute to improved rest, health and dignity.

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"This initiative responds to a real need among families in Tallinding North," the Councillor's office said. "It demonstrates the value of cooperation projects that connect institutions, social organisations and communities on both sides of the Atlantic."

Councillor Mansally and ONG Ser Humano expressed appreciation to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria for supporting the initiative and contributing to the welfare of families in Tallinding North.

ONG Ser Humano said the donation forms part of its wider international cooperation work to improve living conditions in communities in The Gambia.

The organisation said the project reflects the collective efforts of individuals and institutions in Spain, particularly in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

"The community particularly values the importance of maintaining and strengthening the ties of cooperation between The Gambia and the Canary Islands," the statement said.

It added that the partnership allows solidarity to translate into practical interventions that improve people's daily lives.

Officials said the project was designed to deliver assistance directly to beneficiary families without intermediaries.

Both Councillor Mansally and ONG Ser Humano said direct cooperation can translate into "wellbeing, dignity and new opportunities" for communities.

The distribution forms part of broader efforts by wards within the Kanifing Municipality to respond to basic household needs, particularly among vulnerable families facing inadequate sleeping arrangements.

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Community leaders in Tallinding North expressed hope that the partnership with Gran Canaria will continue and expand into other areas of social support.