Nigeria: Preview - NPFL Returns With Higher Stakes As 3sc Win Opener, Rangers Eye Title Defence

Last season proved that reputation means very little once the competition begins. Remo Stars went from champions to a relegated side in the space of a year, while Rangers turned a one-point advantage over Rivers United into their ninth league title

The Nigeria Premier Football League returned on Friday for the 2026/27 season with more at stake than the usual battle for the title, continental places and survival.

A new commercial era, a record ₦1 billion prize for the champions, four promoted clubs and the unpredictability of last season have combined to raise expectations around Nigeria's top-flight league.

The campaign began with a South-West clash as Shooting Stars hosted newly promoted Inter Lagos in a 2-1 win for the home side at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, before the remaining nine Matchday 1 fixtures are played on Sunday.

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Rangers International enter the season as defending champions after edging Rivers United by a single point last season, but retaining the crown will be considerably more difficult.

The Enugu club must also balance its title defence with a CAF Champions League campaign, while Rivers United, Shooting Stars and Ikorodu City will be among the clubs hoping to challenge for the championship.

Off the pitch, the league enters a potentially significant new phase following the three-year, $7.5 million title sponsorship agreement with EuroMatch, ending a lengthy wait for a conventional title sponsor.

With 60 per cent of the annual sponsorship proceeds earmarked for the participating clubs and a record ₦1 billion awaiting the champions, the financial incentives are greater than before.

But last season offered a reminder that money, reputation and previous success provide no guarantees in the NPFL.

Remo Stars went from champions in 2024/25 to relegated side in 2025/26, while Rangers converted a one-point advantage over Rivers United into their ninth league title.

The question now is whether the new season will produce another surprise or whether one of the established contenders can seize the bigger prize.

Rangers face the pressure of defending the crown

Rangers finished last season with 68 points, one ahead of Rivers United, after winning 19 of their 38 matches.

Their championship was secured on the final day when they defeated Ikorodu City 2-1 in Lagos, completing a remarkable campaign for a club that began the season determined to reclaim the title.

Now, the challenge is different.

Defending champions are rarely given time to settle. Every opponent wants the scalp of the reigning champions, while expectations from supporters increase.

Rangers will also have to manage the demands of continental football. Their CAF Champions League campaign begins against AS Sobemap of Benin Republic in the preliminary round.

That means coach Fidelis Ilechukwu must rotate his squad effectively to prevent injuries and fatigue from undermining the domestic title defence.

The club will also temporarily play its home matches at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta while renovation work continues at its Enugu stadium.

Rangers begin their league campaign against Katsina United on Sunday.

Rivers United will not settle for second

If Rangers are under pressure, Rivers United have every reason to believe they can go one better this time.

The Port Harcourt club finished second with 67 points, staying within touching distance of the eventual champions until the final day.

Under Finidi George, Rivers United have established themselves among the NPFL's most consistent teams.

Their opening fixture against Plateau United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium provides an early opportunity to lay down a marker.

With Rangers facing continental commitments, Rivers United could see an opportunity to exploit any slip-ups from the champions.

The bigger challenge, as always, will be consistency across 38 matches.

Shooting Stars want more

Shooting Stars were one of last season's leading stories, finishing third with 60 points, as the Ibadan based club won 18 matches and ended six points behind Rangers, giving them a platform from which to launch another title challenge.

They opened the new campaign with a 2-1 victory over newly promoted Inter Lagos at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, on Friday, making a winning start to their 2026/27 campaign.

Lucky Emmanuel gave the hosts the lead in the 11th minute after running into the box to meet a flick-on from a throw-in before latching onto a low drive into the goalkeeper's right corner.

Inter Lagos responded midway through the first half, with captain Uchenna Njoku scoring the club's first-ever NPFL goal. He finished into an empty net after a fine run and pinpoint pass across the face of goal by Adigun Damilare.

However, the visitors' joy was short-lived as Shooting Stars were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time, with Sodiq Ibrahim converting to restore the hosts' advantage.

Chances were few and far between after the restart, although substitute Qamar Adejoke provided another spark for Shooting Stars and won a second penalty towards stoppage time. Fellow substitute Adams Mustapha, however, was denied by the post.

Shooting Stars held on for all three points and a winning start to the new season, much to the satisfaction of coach Salisu Yusuf.

The Ibadan club will now turn their attention to the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary-round tie against Tunisian side CS Sfaxien next week in Abeokuta

Can Ikorodu City take the next step?

Ikorodu City finished fourth last season with 58 points and further strengthened their reputation as one of the NPFL's emerging clubs.

Their rise has been particularly notable given their relatively recent arrival in the top flight.

The challenge now is to prove that last season was not an isolated achievement.

They begin against newcomers Ranchers Bees at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

A strong campaign could see Ikorodu City move into the continental places, but the competition will be considerably tougher with several established clubs looking to recover.

Enyimba seek a return to the top

Enyimba remain one of the biggest names in Nigerian football, but their 11th-place finish last season was far below the standards associated with the nine-time champions.

The Aba club finished with 49 points after 13 victories.

They now have an opportunity to start afresh, although their opening assignment against Niger Tornadoes in Minna will provide a demanding test.

Enyimba travel to the Bako Kontagora Stadium knowing that another season in mid-table would do little to satisfy their supporters.

Four newcomers add intrigue

Sporting Lagos, Ranchers Bees, Doma United and Inter Lagos are the four new entrants in the 2026/27 NPFL.

Their arrival adds fresh geographical and commercial interest to the competition.

Lagos is particularly significant, with three clubs--Ikorodu City, Sporting Lagos and Inter Lagos--now competing in the top flight.

Inter Lagos will attract considerable attention when they face Shooting Stars in Ibadan, while Sporting Lagos travel to Gombe to meet Doma United.

Ranchers Bees, meanwhile, face the difficult task of visiting Ikorodu City.

The promoted clubs have undergone the NPFL's induction process, including requirements covering club licensing, financial health, infrastructure and administration.

Their immediate objective will be survival, but the league's history suggests they could have a significant impact on the title and relegation races.

Survival could again go down to the wire

The battle at the bottom could be just as compelling as the title race.

Remo Stars' relegation last season was perhaps the clearest example of the NPFL's unpredictability.

The 2024/25 champions finished 17th in the following campaign and became only the third defending champion to suffer relegation, after Shooting Stars in 1999 and Bayelsa United in 2010.

El-Kanemi Warriors, Bayelsa United and Wikki Tourists also dropped out of the top flight.

Kano Pillars and Kwara United survived after finishing 15th and 16th respectively, while Kun Khalifat escaped on the final day.

The margins were tiny, and there is little reason to expect the new campaign to be different.

EuroMatch changes the commercial picture

The three-year, $7.5 million EuroMatch sponsorship agreement is arguably the biggest off-field development of the new season.

Worth $2.5 million annually, the deal ends the league's lengthy wait for a conventional title sponsor.

More importantly, 60 per cent of the annual proceeds is expected to go to the participating clubs, with player wages and welfare among the areas targeted for improvement.

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Gbenga Elegbeleye who was recently relieved as NPFL chairman had said the arrangement is designed to strengthen clubs and improve conditions for players.

The real test, however, will be implementation.

For years, the NPFL has struggled to convert its large audience and popularity into sustainable commercial value.

If the additional resources improve player welfare, infrastructure, technical departments and matchday operations, the deal could represent a significant step forward.

The ₦1 billion question

The increased financial reward for the champions adds another dimension to the title race.

A record ₦1 billion prize means clubs have more incentive to compete aggressively for the championship.

But the increased reward also raises expectations.

A bigger prize should ultimately be reflected in the quality of the competition; from playing surfaces and stadiums to player welfare, administration and the overall matchday experience.

What to expect from the 2026/27 NPFL season

The new campaign arrives with almost everything required for a compelling season.

There is a defending champion trying to retain its crown, there is a challenger that missed the title by a single point.

There are ambitious clubs from Ibadan, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Benin and elsewhere waiting to break into the continental places.

There are four newly promoted sides determined to survive, there is the ₦1 billion prize, there is the new EuroMatch commercial era, and there is the ever-present unpredictability of the NPFL.

Last season proved that reputation means very little once the competition begins. Remo Stars went from champions to a relegated side in the space of a year, while Rangers turned a one-point advantage over Rivers United into their ninth league title.

That should serve as a warning to everyone.

The 2026/27 NPFL season is not merely about who has the biggest name, the biggest budget or the strongest squad on paper.

It will be about consistency, about managing pressure, about surviving the long road, and above all, it will be about who can still stand at the top when the final whistle sounds in May.

The race for the ₦1 billion crown is officially on; who would it be?