Nigeria: CAFWCLQ - Nigerian Champions Edo Queens Chase Wafu-B Final Spot

With a place in the final at stake, there will be little room for error when both sides meet in what promises to be one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament

Red-hot Edo Queens FC will put their impressive run in the 2026 CAF Women's Champions League WAFU-B qualifiers to another stern test on Sunday as they face Ghanaian champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, in a mouth-watering semi-final clash in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The crucial encounter is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Stade Municipal Stadium, with Edo Queens going into the contest full of confidence after an explosive start to their campaign.

The Nigerian champions have been one of the standout teams of the competition so far, opening their Group B campaign with a stunning 7-0 demolition of AS Garde Nationale of the Niger Republic before following it up with a convincing 3-1 victory over Ivorian champions, ASEC Mimosas.

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The two victories gave Edo Queens six points from two matches and underlined their status as serious contenders for the WAFU-B crown.

Now, however, comes a different test, as Ampem Darkoa Ladies, one of Ghana's leading women's clubs and former WAFU-B champions, stand between the Nigerian champions and a place in the final.

With a place in the final at stake, there will be little room for error when both sides meet in what promises to be one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament.

Edo Queens chasing another continental breakthrough

Edo Queens arrive at the semi-final with momentum firmly on their side.

Their opening 7-0 victory over AS Garde Nationale immediately announced their intentions, while the subsequent 3-1 triumph over ASEC Mimosas further strengthened their credentials.

The Benin City-based side have scored 10 goals in their two matches, conceding just one, and their attacking efficiency has made them one of the teams to watch in Ouagadougou.

The Queens have now set their sights on going all the way and securing another WAFU-B title after their historic triumph in 2024.

Under stand-in manager Kennedy Boboye, the Nigerian representatives are determined to maintain their commanding run and complete their mission in Burkina Faso before turning their attention to the CAF Women's Champions League proper in South Africa in November.

For Boboye and his players, the objective is clear: go as far as possible and ultimately conquer Africa.

The players are also fully aware of the expectations surrounding the team, particularly the mandate from the Edo State Government, led by Governor Monday Okpebholo, to travel to Burkina Faso and return home with the trophy.

Ampem Darkoa present a familiar challenge

Despite Edo Queens' impressive scoring form, Ampem Darkoa Ladies will not be an opponent to underestimate.

The Ghanaian side are also former WAFU-B champions, making Sunday's semi-final a meeting between two teams with proven pedigree in the regional competition. That history adds another layer to an already intriguing contest.

Edo Queens may have entered the tournament in devastating form, but Ampem Darkoa possess the experience and quality required to make the Nigerians work for their place in the final.

For the Nigerian champions, however, the message from their camp has been unmistakable; victory is the only acceptable outcome.

From 2024 glory to another continental mission

Edo Queens' current ambitions are rooted in their breakthrough campaign two years ago.

In 2024, the Benin City club, then led by coach Moses Aduku, won the WAFU-B tournament and subsequently represented Nigeria and West Africa at the CAF Women's Champions League in Morocco.

Their continental journey ended at a critical stage, but the experience provided valuable exposure for the club. Two years later, Edo Queens are back with an even bigger ambition.

They want to reclaim the WAFU-B crown and surpass their previous continental performance by challenging for the CAF Women's Champions League title, with the finals to be held in South Africa in November.

Their current form has already generated optimism among football followers, with pundits increasingly backing the Nigerian champions to win the WAFU-B tournament.

There is also a growing belief that Edo Queens could become the first Nigerian domestic women's club to bring the prestigious CAF Women's Champions League trophy to Nigeria.

Edo backing builds around the Queens

The team's campaign has also attracted strong support from within Edo State.

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Jarrett Tenebe, Chairman of Bendel Insurance FC, and Amadin Enabulele, Edo State Sports Commission boss, expressed optimism that Edo Queens have the quality required to become double champions in 2026.

Both officials maintained that the Edo State Government, under Governor Monday Okpebholo, is committed to restoring the state to its former glory in Nigerian sports history.

Their confidence reflects the growing expectations surrounding the team as Edo Queens attempt to turn their regional dominance into continental success.

A birthday gift and Edo @35 motivation

For Edo Queens supporters across Nigeria, Sunday's semi-final carries an additional significance, as fans have called on the players to go all the way and win the trophy as a fitting celebration of Governor Okpebholo's birthday and Edo State's 35th anniversary.

But before thoughts of lifting the trophy can become reality, Edo Queens must first overcome a formidable Ampem Darkoa side.

The Nigerian champions have already sent out a warning with 10 goals in two matches. Now comes the biggest test of their campaign.

Will they passit convincingly?