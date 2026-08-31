Nigeria: IBF Heavyweight Title - Hrgovic Stuns Itauma to Make Croatian Boxing History

What had been billed as Itauma's fight to lose ended with the Croatian producing the performance of his career

Filip Hrgovic produced a stunning upset at the O2 Arena in London, stopping highly rated British-Nigerian prospect Moses Itauma in the ninth round to claim the vacant IBF heavyweight world title.

Itauma entered the contest widely regarded as the favourite, with many expecting the unbeaten 21-year-old to continue his rapid rise and become the second-youngest heavyweight world champion in boxing history.

But Hrgovic had other plans.

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The Croatian weathered Itauma's early threat before gradually turning the contest in his favour as the fight progressed. Itauma appeared to expend significant energy trying to maintain his pace, and by the later rounds, the previously unbeaten contender was visibly struggling to remain on his feet.

Hrgovic seized his opportunity in the ninth round, piling on the pressure as Itauma became increasingly exhausted.

The referee eventually stopped the contest at 2:27 of the ninth round, handing Hrgovic a TKO victory and the vacant IBF heavyweight championship.

The result represents the biggest victory of the Croatian's professional career and completes a historic achievement for his country, as Hrgovic becomes the first Croatian boxer to win a heavyweight world title.

For Itauma, the defeat halts an extraordinary unbeaten run and serves as a major setback in his bid to become one of the youngest heavyweight champions in boxing history.

The British-Nigerian entered the bout with a perfect 14-0 professional record, including 12 knockouts, and had built significant momentum after stopping former world title challenger Dillian Whyte in the first round.

However, Hrgovic's experience and persistence ultimately proved decisive.

What had been billed as Itauma's fight to lose ended with the Croatian producing the performance of his career, exploiting the younger fighter's exhaustion and forcing the stoppage to secure the IBF heavyweight crown.

For Hrgovic, it is not only a world championship triumph but a landmark moment for Croatian boxing.