Kenya: Aviation Strike Threatens Kenya's Regional Hub Status As Flights Disrupted

Nairobi — Kenya's aviation industry has called for an urgent end to an ongoing air traffic services strike, warning that prolonged disruption at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is threatening flight safety, passenger connectivity and the country's reputation as a regional aviation hub.

The Kenya Association of Air Operators (KAAO), African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) said the industrial action by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU), which began on August 30, has caused delays, cancellations, diversions, rerouting and prolonged aircraft holding at JKIA and other Kenyan airports.

The industry bodies said the disruption was particularly concerning because air traffic services are safety-critical and require tested contingency arrangements to prevent operational risks from being transferred to airlines, crews and passengers.

"Safety cannot be improvised," said Liz Aluvanze, Chief Executive Officer of KAAO.

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"Operators, crews and passengers should not carry the burden of a foreseeable disruption when timely notices, tested contingency measures and coordinated airport response should have been in place."

The associations said the latest strike was foreseeable following similar industrial action in February, which should have prompted authorities to activate and communicate effective contingency plans.

They cited Regulation 40 of the Kenya Civil Aviation (Air Traffic Services) Regulations, which requires the air traffic services authority to develop contingency plans for actual or potential disruption of air traffic services and coordinate them with affected airspace users and neighbouring air traffic service authorities.

According to the aviation bodies, operators were not briefed on an activated contingency plan during the latest disruption, while delayed issuance of the relevant Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) left airlines with less time to adjust flight plans, fuel requirements, alternate airports, crew rosters and passenger arrangements.

They also called for more regular briefings from the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) covering airport capacity, aircraft parking, gates, stands, apron congestion, ground handling, cargo facilities and the expected recovery sequence.

The disruption has already affected Kenya's national carrier, Kenya Airways, which said some flights were facing delays of more than six hours at JKIA because of the backlog created by the industrial action.

The airline said it had been forced to reschedule and cancel some flights and advised passengers not to travel to the airport unless they had a confirmed flight.

Kenya Airways said passengers could check their flight status through its website or mobile application and change or reschedule flights without penalty.

"Safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority," the airline said, apologising to customers for the disruption.

The latest disruption has revived concerns over the wider economic consequences of instability at Kenya's main aviation gateway.

During the February 16-17 KAWU industrial action, KAAO's preliminary assessment of 16 operators recorded 150 flight cancellations and 382 delays, resulting in approximately $5.1 million in direct losses.

The figure did not include costs linked to aircraft diversions, crew disruption and network recovery, or wider losses to tourism, trade and medical operations.

The industry bodies warned that repeated disruptions could undermine confidence in JKIA and weaken Kenya's position as a gateway to East and Central Africa.

"Kenya's role as a continental aviation hub means that disruptions here are felt well beyond its borders, affecting connectivity, trade and travellers across Africa's aviation network," said Abdérahmane Berthé, Secretary General of AFRAA.

"We join KAAO and KTF in calling for an urgent, amicable resolution and for contingency arrangements that protect the continent's air transport system."

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The groups said reliable air connectivity is critical to Kenya's tourism industry, time-sensitive exports, humanitarian and medical flights, trade and investment.

They called on KCAA, KAA, KAWU, the government and other aviation stakeholders to urgently resolve the dispute while ensuring safety-critical services remain protected during industrial action.

The associations also urged authorities to strengthen contingency planning and airport coordination to ensure future disruptions do not leave airlines and passengers bearing avoidable operational and financial risks.

"KAAO, AFRAA and KTF remain available to work constructively with all parties to restore safe, orderly and predictable operations," the organisations said.

They warned that Kenya's ambition to remain a leading regional aviation gateway must be matched by an aviation system that is "prepared, accountable and resilient."