Kenya: Flights Disrupted for Second Day As Transport Ministry Stays Silent On Aviation Strike

Nairobi — Kenya's aviation strike entered its second day on Monday, with hundreds of passengers facing delays and cancellations as the Ministry of Roads and Transport remained publicly silent on the disruption.

However, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei said the government was working to reach an amicable settlement.

Sing'oei, who is not in charge of the transport docket, offered the clearest public indication from government that efforts were underway to resolve the dispute, as disruption at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) continued.

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"We convey our sincere apologies to travelers for inconvenience caused by the ongoing industrial action at JKIA and assure that government is doing what it can to reach an amicable settlement on this matter," Sing'oei said.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) strike, which began on Sunday, has disrupted air traffic services at JKIA and other airports, leaving passengers stranded and forcing airlines to delay or cancel flights.

Some passengers had been at JKIA for more than 12 hours as the disruption entered its second day.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport had not issued a substantive public statement on the strike by Monday evening, despite the disruption directly affecting the country's aviation and transport network.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), however, acknowledged that the disruption to air traffic control services was continuing to affect operations at JKIA.

"As a result, some flights are experiencing delays and cancellations," KAA said, advising passengers to contact their airlines and confirm their flight status before travelling to the airport.

KAA said it was working with airlines and other aviation stakeholders to mitigate the disruption and facilitate safe, secure and orderly airport operations.

The impact has been felt by airlines operating through Kenya's main international gateway.

RwandAir cancelled two pairs of flights scheduled for Monday, citing operational challenges affecting air traffic control services at JKIA. The airline said affected passengers would be accommodated on the next available flights.

Kenya Airways has also reported delays of more than six hours at JKIA and said the resulting backlog had forced it to reschedule and cancel some flights.

The national carrier advised passengers not to go to the airport unless they had a confirmed flight and urged travellers to check their flight status before departure.

The continuing disruption has also triggered concern from Kenya's aviation and tourism industry.

The Kenya Association of Air Operators (KAAO), African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) have called for an urgent end to the industrial action, warning that prolonged disruption could threaten safety, connectivity and Kenya's reputation as a regional aviation hub.

"Safety cannot be improvised," said Liz Aluvanze, Chief Executive Officer of KAAO.

The industry bodies said the latest disruption was particularly concerning because similar industrial action occurred in February, making the possibility of another disruption foreseeable.

They called for tested contingency plans and better communication between aviation authorities, airlines and other industry players.

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The February strike provides an indication of the potential economic cost of the latest disruption.

KAAO's preliminary assessment of 16 operators recorded 150 flight cancellations and 382 delays, with direct losses estimated at about $5.1 million.

That estimate did not include losses from aircraft diversions, crew disruption, network recovery or wider effects on tourism, trade and medical operations.

AFRAA Secretary General Abdérahmane Berthé said disruption at JKIA could have consequences across the continent because of the airport's role as a regional aviation gateway.

"Kenya's role as a continental aviation hub means that disruptions here are felt well beyond its borders, affecting connectivity, trade and travellers across Africa's aviation network," Berthé said.