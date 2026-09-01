Nigeria: Kano Police Arrest 244 Suspects, Recover Arms, Drugs, Vehicles

31 August 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Tijjani Madabo

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 244 suspects over alleged involvement in various crimes, including kidnapping, armed robbery, drug dealing, thuggery and vehicle theft.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, disclosed this on Sunday during a press briefing at the command's headquarters in Kano.

He said the arrests followed intelligence-led operations, 24-hour patrols, targeted raids and sustained collaboration with communities and other security agencies.

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According to him, those arrested include eight suspected kidnappers, 28 armed robbers, seven vehicle thieves, 19 drug dealers and 172 suspected thugs, while others were arrested over various offences.

Bakori said 117 suspected thugs were arrested during coordinated operations at identified criminal flashpoints across the Kano metropolis.

He said the operations had contributed to improved security in areas such as Dala, Kofar Nasarawa, Sheka and Hotoro, adding that security agencies were intensifying operations in Bachirawa, Gobirawa and Tudun Fulani to dismantle remaining thuggery networks.

The police commissioner also said surveillance had been strengthened along the state's borders, leading to the arrest of suspected kidnappers, bandits and gunrunners, as well as the recovery of firearms and ammunition.

Giving details of some of the operations, Bakori said police operatives on August 13 intercepted a suspected member of a gunrunning syndicate at Rijiya Zaiki Motor Park following credible intelligence.

He said a pistol loaded with 48 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition was recovered from the suspect, while further investigation led to the recovery of two additional pistols.

Bakori said other operations conducted during the month led to the recovery of additional firearms and ammunition, as well as six motor vehicles, four tricycles and seven motorcycles allegedly linked to criminal activities.

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