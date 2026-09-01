Nigeria: Troops Rescue 21 Kidnap Victims in Kogi Forest

Troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), local hunters and vigilante groups, have rescued 21 kidnapped victims in Kogi State.

The victims, comprising eight males and 13 females, were rescued on Monday, August 31, 2026, from the Egume and Ochaja forest areas of Dekina Local Government Area.

The operation followed reports of the mass abduction of road users along the Alloma-Ejule-Itobe road axis.

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A statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade, Lt Hassan Abdullahi, said the troops acted on credible intelligence and mobilised from the headquarters of 21 Battalion to conduct a coordinated search of the adjoining forests.

According to him, the joint team successfully located and rescued all 21 victims during the operation.

He, however, said one of the male victims sustained a gunshot wound during the incident and was immediately evacuated to a medical facility for treatment.

Abdullahi said the rescued victims were currently in the custody of the troops, pending their handover to the appropriate authorities.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu, commended the troops and personnel of the other security agencies, as well as local hunters and vigilantes, for their courage, cooperation and commitment to the successful operation.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and provide timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing efforts to tackle kidnapping and other forms of criminality.