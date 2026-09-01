Kenya: Govt Apologises Over JKIA Disruption As Mudavadi Says Talks to End Aviation Strike Continue

Nairobi — The government has apologised for the disruption at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as an aviation workers' strike entered its second day, saying urgent talks were underway to restore normal operations and resolve the dispute.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the government recognised the severity of the disruption, which has affected passengers, airlines, businesses and Kenya's international connectivity.

"The Government recognises the serious disruption currently affecting operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), and the significant impact this situation is having on passengers, airlines, businesses and Kenya's international connectivity," Mudavadi said in a statement Monday.

He said the government was engaging all parties involved in the dispute, with discussions continuing to find a resolution.

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"The Government is actively engaged with all the parties involved, and discussions are ongoing towards addressing the issues at hand," he said.

The statement came as the industrial action by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) disrupted flights at JKIA, Kenya's main international gateway, with airlines reporting delays, cancellations and changes to flight schedules.

The government said its immediate priority was to ensure the safe and orderly restoration of normal airport operations while pursuing a lasting settlement to the dispute.

"We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to passengers whose journeys have been disrupted," Mudavadi said, urging affected travellers to remain patient and liaise with their airlines for updates on flights and alternative travel arrangements.

The disruption has heightened concerns over the reliability of JKIA as a regional aviation hub, with industry groups warning that prolonged industrial action could have wider consequences for tourism, trade, investment and Kenya's connectivity with the rest of Africa and the world.

Kenya's aviation industry had earlier called for an urgent resolution of the strike, warning that repeated disruptions to air traffic services risk undermining confidence in the country's aviation system.

The government acknowledged the broader significance of the crisis, describing JKIA as a "critical national gateway" for trade, tourism, investment, diplomacy and regional connectivity.

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"The Government is therefore treating the situation with the urgency and seriousness it requires," Mudavadi said.

The latest disruption follows similar industrial action in February that caused widespread flight cancellations and delays at JKIA, raising fresh questions over contingency planning and the ability of authorities and aviation operators to maintain operations during labour disputes.

Kenya Airways has also reported significant disruptions, with some flights delayed for several hours because of the backlog created by the strike. Other airlines affected include Rwandair and Uganda Airlines.

The airline has advised passengers to confirm their flight status before travelling to the airport.

Mudavadi assured passengers, airlines and Kenya's international partners that the government remained engaged with stakeholders and would continue negotiations in good faith.

"We assure the public, the aviation industry and our international partners that the Government remains fully seized of the matter and will continue engaging all relevant stakeholders in good faith," he said.

The government said it would issue a further update as the talks progress.