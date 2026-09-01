Nigeria: Tinubu Reacts to Rescue of Abducted Corps Members

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has confirmed the rescue of fifteen members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC and six others abducted last week in Kogi State by criminal elements.

The President made the confirmation in a post on his handle on Monday evening.

He said those rescued are currently receiving medical attention before they are reunited with their families.

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The President commended the security agencies, who he said were "still on the trail of the routed kidnappers, in line with my directive to sustain the pressure on all criminal elements."

He also promised that they will be made to face the wrath of the law.

According to the post, the President said he is "delighted to receive the news that the fifteen members of the National Youth Service Corps and six other innocent and law-abiding Nigerians abducted last week in Kogi State by some criminal elements have regained their freedom.

"The well-coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) operation carried out by a combined team of personnel of the military, the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services, and local vigilantes safely rescued all twenty-one abductees, made up of eight males and thirteen females, from the den of kidnappers in the forests of Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State this afternoon."

He said while the abductees have been safely "rescued, our gallant security forces are still on the trail of the routed kidnappers, in line with my directive to sustain the pressure on all criminal elements. Those responsible will face the full weight of the law, and our security agencies will pursue everyone who aided this crime."

President Tinubu said his administration remain committed to ensuring that every Nigerian can travel across our country without fear.

"I wholeheartedly commend the combined SAR team for their courage and appreciate families and loved ones of the abductees for their understanding during the ordeals of their loved ones.

"As I share in the relief and joy of the parents and loved ones of the rescued individuals, I want to once again, assure parents and loved ones of our dedicated corps members that my Administration remains committed to ensuring the safety of their lives and property, as well as those of other Nigerians."