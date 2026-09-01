Nigeria: Tinubu Hails Rescue of 21 Abductees in Kogi

31 August 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Bola Tinubu on Monday announced the safe rescue of 21 people abducted last week in Kogi State following a coordinated Search and Rescue operation by the military, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services and local vigilantes.

The victims, eight men and 13 women, including 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps were freed from a kidnappers' den in the forests of Ofu Local Government Area, the President said. They are receiving medical attention and will be reunited with their families.

Tinubu praised the courage and professionalism of the security personnel involved and said the security forces had routed the kidnappers, who remain the subject of ongoing pursuit.

"Those responsible will face the full weight of the law, and our security agencies will pursue everyone who aided this crime," he vowed.

Reiterating his administration's commitment to public safety, the President said his goal is for Nigerians to travel the country without fear and assured parents of corps members that the government remains focused on protecting lives and property.

He thanked the families of the rescued for their patience and shared in their relief and joy, while commending the men and women of Nigeria's security and intelligence agencies for their service.

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