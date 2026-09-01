Central Africa: The Great Lakes Hold-Up - the FDLR's Capture of Kinshasa and Bujumbura and the Regional Treat It Poses

The crisis in the African Great Lakes is a regional power struggle in which the Forces démocratiques de libération du Rwanda (FDLR) have taken political, institutional and military structures hostage in both Kinshasa and Bujumbura.

The FDLR's influence reaches into the Congolese army, political institutions, local administrations, armed groups and mineral networks. Through its alliance with elements within the Forces armées de la République démocratique du Congo (FARDC), its relationship with the Wazalendo and its intrinsic connection with Burundi's CNDD-FDD regime, the FDLR has become the central political force shaping the security architecture of the Great Lakes.

FDLR's DRC and Burundi state capture

Kinshasa has become dependent on the FDLR and its networks to wage war against its enemies. Bujumbura has become part of the same strategic system. The result is a regional bloc built around an armed ideology, a shared security agenda and the preservation of political power through military mobilization. Felix Tshisekedi and Evariste Ndayishimiye have in other words achieved to establish what they see as a "Bantu alliance" against a perceived common "Hima-Tutsi" enemy.

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For Rwanda, this development is existential. Rwanda is surrounded by the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi, and both states are now operating as strategic environments in which FDLR networks are protected, armed or politically accommodated. The threat facing Rwanda is therefore greater than it has ever been.

The FDLR is not a simple armed group

The FDLR is a politico-military system composed of identifiable or "known" commanders, and "unknown" political sympathizers, institutional partners, armed auxiliaries and economic networks. This is the essence of the FDLR's power. It does not depend on the number of men carrying weapons in the forests. It depends on a wider network of people who share its ideology, protect its interests, provide logistical assistance or operate inside state institutions.

The distinction between "known" and "unknown" members explains how the FDLR has survived successive military campaigns and political transitions. Its fighters may change uniforms. Its allied groups may change names. Its political language may be adapted to Congolese nationalism. But the networks remain intact. The FDLR has therefore moved from being an external armed presence in Congo to becoming an internal force within Congo's political and security system.

The capture of Kinshasa

Kinshasa has become dependent on the organization and its affiliated networks. The government uses these forces against the M23 and Rwanda, but this strategy has created a relationship in which the state can no longer control the armed actors it has empowered. This describes a state transferring the instruments of war to an organization whose ultimate political objectives are not limited to the defense of Congolese territory.

The FDLR has taken hostage the very institutions that should dismantle it. It receives weapons from the Congolese state, operates alongside government forces and benefits from access to military infrastructure. In return, it contributes manpower, intelligence, local knowledge and ideological mobilization.

The result is a dangerous form of dependency. Kinshasa needs the FDLR to compensate for the weakness and fragmentation of the FARDC. The FDLR needs Kinshasa to obtain weapons, political protection and strategic depth. The organization is no longer merely being used by the government but shaping the government's choices.

When a national army contains officers who are politically or ideologically aligned with an armed organization operating outside the formal chain of command, the state loses control of its own security apparatus. Operations are compromised. Information is leaked. Weapons are diverted. Enemies are designated according to ideological loyalty rather than national interest.

This is the meaning of the Kinshasa hostage situation as the FDLR has gained sufficient influence within the Congolese political and military system to make its own removal difficult, if not impossible, without external pressure.

The Wazalendo and the Congolese mask

The FDLR's strategy has also involved the transformation of its networks into forces presented as authentically Congolese. The Wazalendo are portrayed as patriotic defenders of the nation. Yet the military and ideological origins these formations are inseparable from the FDLR and its associated groups. The FDLR have created the Nyatura/Mai-Mai who are today known as Wazalendo.

This fact exposes the mechanism through which the FDLR has acquired a Congolese political identity. An organization historically associated with Rwanda's former genocidal forces has managed to present its military activity as local resistance, popular self-defense or patriotic mobilization.

This is a highly effective political disguise. It allows the FDLR to recruit Congolese youth, use local grievances, mobilize against Rwanda and benefit from state support while concealing the continuity of its own command structures and ideology.

The transformation of FDLR networks into Wazalendo formations has also made the Congolese state increasingly dependent on irregular forces that it does not control. Kinshasa arms groups in the name of national defense, but those groups retain their own leaders, economic interests and political agendas. The state is therefore financing the very fragmentation that prevents it from exercising sovereign authority.

The hostage situation in Bujumbura

Bujumbura has also become part of the FDLR's regional system. The FDLR and the CNDD-FDD are intrinsically linked through a shared historical, ideological and security environment. Their relationship is not an occasional tactical arrangement. It is rooted in overlapping political networks, military cooperation, cross-border mobilization and a common interest in preserving power through armed structures.

Burundi has provided the FDLR with another strategic rear base. Its security institutions, political networks and military presence in eastern Congo have created a second state environment in which the FDLR can operate, resupply and maintain its influence.

This means that the FDLR is not facing Rwanda from a single Congolese base. It is operating within a broader regional system linking eastern Congo and Burundi. The combination of Congo's territory and Burundi's political and security networks gives the FDLR strategic depth on Rwanda's western and southern borders. Rwanda is surrounded by states in which the FDLR has allies, sympathizers, logistical channels and political protection. That is why the threat is existential.

FDLR: A political project

The FDLR's objective is a political project aimed at overturning the Rwandan state and restoring a power system based on ethnic exclusion and racial mobilization. This places the FDLR within the ideological continuity of the forces that prepared and carried out the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. That genocide did not begin in April 1994. Its ideological foundations were laid decades earlier, beginning in 1959 through the institutionalization of ethnic discrimination, the politicization of identity and the systematic portrayal of Tutsi as an internal enemy.

The ideology survived the battlefield defeat of 1994. It was carried across borders by military and political networks and reconstituted in eastern Congo. Today it has acquired the physical and institutional space of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The FDLR now has access to an enormous territory, a vast population, valuable natural resources and a state whose military and political structures have been weakened by decades of conflict. The ideology that once produced genocide has therefore gained a new strategic environment from which to operate.

The term "tropical Nazism," coined by the historian Jean-Pierre Chrétien, is useful in describing this phenomenon. It refers not to an identical reproduction of European Nazism, but to the mobilization of racial myths, ethnic hierarchy, political exclusion and organized violence in the tropical societies of the Great Lakes.

The danger lies in the combination of this ideology with state capture. An extremist movement embedded in the institutions and security structures of a country the size and wealth of the DRC is a continental threat.

The resource dimension

The FDLR's political power is reinforced by its control of economic networks. The organization draws resources from mining, agriculture, charcoal, wildlife trafficking and cross-border commerce.

The mineral wealth of eastern Congo gives the FDLR the means to recruit, arm and sustain its political project. Gold, cassiterite, coltan and other resources are not simply commodities in this context. They are instruments of military power.

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The FDLR's access to Congo's resources transforms a regional insurgency into a strategic enterprise. It allows the organization to survive without depending entirely on external sponsors. It also gives its political partners an economic incentive to preserve the status quo.

This is why the issue affects the whole of Africa and the wider international system. The destabilization of the DRC has consequences for trade, migration, mineral supply chains, border security and regional political alignments. Kinshasa and Bujumbura will not dismantle the FDLR voluntarily while their security systems depend on its networks and while political elites benefit from its armed capacity.

International pressure must target the entire system, that is, the political protection of the FDLR, the supply of weapons, the integration of its members into national forces, the mobilization of the Wazalendo, the mineral economy and the cross-border links connecting Kinshasa, Bujumbura and the FDLR.

The international community must stop treating the crisis as a narrow dispute between Rwanda and Congo. The central issue is the capture of state institutions by an armed ideology with genocidal roots. This is no longer an isolated Congolese security problem. It is a regional system of power.

For Rwanda, the danger is existential because the FDLR is no longer operating from a single weak rear base. It is embedded within two neighboring states, Congo and Burundi, while benefiting from the territory, resources and institutional weakness of the DRC.

The ideology that produced the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, and which began its destructive political development in 1959, has acquired a new territorial and institutional platform. That platform is the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Only sustained international pressure can prevent the continued expansion of this form of "tropical Nazism" across the Great Lakes and the African continent. Without such pressure, Kinshasa and Bujumbura will remain captive to the forces they claim to use, while the FDLR continues to convert state weakness, political dependence and natural wealth into the foundation of a regional project.