Zimbabweans Abroad Raise Alarm Over Political, Economic and Human Rights Crisis

Zimbabweans living abroad have raised fresh concerns over worsening political, economic and human rights conditions in the country, warning that mounting pressures are increasingly forcing citizens to seek opportunities and sanctuary outside Zimbabwe.

The civic movement Citizens Watch Zimbabwe, based in South Africa, has called for urgent action on issues ranging from constitutional changes and the rule of law to the high cost of passports and the decline in public services.

The movement held a media briefing in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Key issues on the agenda included human rights, the rule of law, governance, economic hardship, public service delivery and challenges facing Zimbabweans in the diaspora.

Speaking on the sidelines of a delayed press conference, the movement's president, Patience Chard, said Zimbabweans were increasingly feeling that their rights were being eroded and that Government needed to listen to their concerns.

"The reason why we've gathered here is because the Zimbabweans are going through a lot of difficulties here and back home. So, we're here to speak about all these things. Maybe the government can hear us when we gather together in our numbers. We've got issues of passports. Our passports, their prices are ridiculous.

"And we also got a challenge of our constitution that was recently amended. And that was the main reason why we formed our organisation because of the constitution, we are against the president. Because our rights have been violated as citizens. So that means we no longer Zimbabweans. If we cannot vote, what is the reason for us being Zimbabweans if we can't vote."

The movement has also criticised Zimbabwe's 2030 Agenda, describing it as unconstitutional and arguing that it does not reflect the views and concerns of ordinary Zimbabweans on the ground.

Channel Africa