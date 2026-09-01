Nigeria: Ibom Air's Latest Airbus Aircraft Is Second Among the 10 Ordered By Ex-Gov Emmanuel's Administration

Besides establishing Ibom Air and overseeing its steady growth, the Emmanuel administration also built the new international terminal at the Uyo airport, which has continued to enthrall air passengers.

The new Airbus A220-300 aircraft acquired by Ibom Air, a commercial airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, is among the 10 ordered by the administration of former Governor Udom Emmanuel in 2021.

"The aircraft, registered 5N-CDC, was formally handed over to Ibom Air at the Airbus A220 final assembly facility in Mirabel, Canada, following the signing of the Transfer of Title documents by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, George Uriesi," Aniekan Essienette, group manager, marketing and communication, Ibom Air, said in the statement on 26 August.

By Tuesday, a few hours from today, the Akwa Ibom State Government will hold a ceremony at the Victor Attah International Airport, the home of Ibom Air, to receive the new aircraft as part of the state's 39th anniversary celebration.

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There is excitement among the airline management and workers, government officials and Akwa Ibom residents as they await the aircraft's arrival.

Beyond excitement

But beyond the excitement, this development reinforces the legacy of former Governor Emmanuel's administration in Akwa Ibom and his successor's ability to keep faith.

Then-Governor Emmanuel, against all odds and public criticism, established Ibom Air in 2019, making Akwa Ibom the first sub-national entity in Nigeria to own and operate a commercial airline. Enugu State, under Governor Peter Mbah, taking a cue from Akwa Ibom, now owns an airline, Enugu Air, which launched its inaugural flight on 7 July 2025.

Cross River and Bayelsa states are also exploring ways to set up their own airlines.

Ibom Air's latest Airbus A220-300 aircraft is among the 10 that Mr Emmanuel's administration ordered in 2021 before leaving office in 2023. Mr Emmanuel led the airline management to Dubai for the deal signing on 16 November 2021 at the Dubai Airshow.

Nigeria, through Ibom Air, was the only African country that signed a purchasing deal with Airbus at the 2021 Dubai Airshow.

"Working in collaboration with the Airbus team, Ibom Air took an innovative approach to making the choice of the A220.

"The airline started by wet-leasing two A220s for a year to test the aircraft's suitability for their needs. Within six months of this process, the airline was able to validate the A220 as the right choice for its domestic and regional aspirations," Ms Essienette, said in a statement in November 2021.

"The order of the 10 Airbus A220 is in line with the airline's aggressive growth plan, which will see it expanding its footprint into new domestic routes as well as regional routes covering West and Central Africa in the immediate future," she added.

Ms Essienette said in a recent press statement that the latest aircraft is the second A220-300 delivered under the "firm order" for 10 Airbus - by the Emmanuel administration.

She said Ibom Air's fleet currently comprises seven Bombardier CRJ 900s and two Airbus A220-300s, serving seven domestic destinations and Accra, Ghana, and that the addition of the new Airbus will bring the number of Airbus aircraft in its fleet to three.

New international terminal at Uyo airport

Besides establishing Ibom Air and overseeing its steady growth, the Emmanuel administration also built the new international terminal at the Uyo airport, which continues to enthrall air passengers.

"Akwa Ibom, una don win," Nigerian music star Peter Psquare said delightedly in Pidgin English when he landed at the airport in July, amazed by the modern, splendid, and passenger-friendly facilities. In a video clip, two persons accompanying him inside the airport could be heard saying they felt as if they were in an airport in a foreign country.

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Governor Eno has often praised his predecessor, Mr Emmanuel, for the success story in the Akwa Ibom aviation sector.

"Very few people gave us a chance when we envisaged an airline that will redefine Nigeria's aviation industry," Mr Emmanuel wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on 25 November 2023. "Today, I feel fulfilled that our vision is becoming reality with the commencement of delivery of the ten brand new Airbus 220-300 series aircraft that we ordered in 2021 during the Dubai Air-fair."

He added, "Through Ibom Air, Nigeria's flag has been flown for the first time by Airbus in this new generation and gradually, the airline is becoming a dominant player in Africa's aviation."