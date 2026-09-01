Nigeria: 15 NYSC Members, 6 Other Kidnapped Persons Rescued in Kogi - Tinubu

The victims are believed to be members of the 2026 Batch 'B' Stream II and had reportedly concluded their orientation camp activities before beginning their journey.

The 15 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members kidnapped last Wednesday in Kogi State have been freed, President Bola Tinubu has announced.

In a statement he personally signed on Monday, Mr Tinubu also said six other people kidnapped last week in the state were also rescued by security operatives.

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"The well-coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) operation carried out by a combined team of personnel of the military, the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services, and local vigilantes safely rescued all twenty-one abductees, made up of eight males and thirteen females, from the den of kidnappers in the forests of Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State this afternoon. The corps members and other rescued individuals are currently receiving medical attention before they are reunited with their families," he wrote.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnap of the NYSC members while travelling from the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State to Abuja.

The victims are believed to be members of the 2026 Batch 'B' Stream II and had reportedly concluded their orientation camp activities before beginning their journey.

In his statement, Mr Tinubu said security operatives are still on the hunt for the kidnappers.

Read the president's full statement below.

I am delighted to receive the news that the fifteen members of the National Youth Service Corps and six other innocent and law-abiding Nigerians abducted last week in Kogi State by some criminal elements have regained their freedom.

The well-coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) operation carried out by a combined team of personnel of the military, the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services, and local vigilantes safely rescued all twenty-one abductees, made up of eight males and thirteen females, from the den of kidnappers in the forests of Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State this afternoon. The corps members and other rescued individuals are currently receiving medical attention before they are reunited with their families.

While the abductees have been safely rescued, our gallant security forces are still on the trail of the routed kidnappers, in line with my directive to sustain the pressure on all criminal elements. Those responsible will face the full weight of the law, and our security agencies will pursue everyone who aided this crime. My administration remains committed to ensuring that every Nigerian can travel across our country without fear.

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I wholeheartedly commend the combined SAR team for their courage and appreciate families and loved ones of the abductees for their understanding during the ordeals of their loved ones.

As I share in the relief and joy of the parents and loved ones of the rescued individuals, I want to once again, assure parents and loved ones of our dedicated corps members that my Administration remains committed to ensuring the safety of their lives and property, as well as those of other Nigerians.

God bless the men and women of our Security and Intelligence agencies.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Federal Republic of Nigeria