Africa: All of Africa Today - September 1, 2026

Kenya Aviation Workers Call Off Strike, Resume Duties

Kenya's aviation workers have called off their strike and resumed normal duties after reaching a return-to-work agreement with employers. The deal provides for the immediate remittance of agency fees owed to the Kenya Aviation Workers Union and clears the way for fresh negotiations with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority over a new collective bargaining agreement. The union has raised concerns about new pay guidelines issued by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission but will seek to address them through the negotiations. The agreement also covers a long-running recognition dispute between KAWU and Jambojet, which will be resolved through the courts. Workers who took part in the strike will be protected from victimisation, intimidation or disciplinary action. Both sides have committed to resolving future disputes through negotiations and established mechanisms.

Namibia Rejects US Health Data-Sharing Proposal

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Namibia has rejected a United States proposal involving the sharing of health data and biological specimens, citing concerns that the agreement could undermine the country's sovereignty, privacy laws and control over its biological resources. The dispute has complicated negotiations over more than N$730 million in potential funding for the country's HIV and tuberculosis programmes. The US said that the proposed agreement would only involve aggregate rather than personally identifiable data. Namibia is exploring alternative funding options to ensure the continued delivery of essential HIV services if a mutually acceptable agreement cannot be reached.

Gabon Victims Demand Accountability a Decade After Post-Election Violence

A decade after violence erupted following former president Ali Bongo's disputed re-election in Gabon, survivors and relatives of those killed are still demanding the truth and accountability. The unrest began after Bongo was declared the winner of the 2016 election. Security forces launched an assault on opposition leader Jean Ping's headquarters, marking the beginning of several days of unrest, looting and violent repression. The true death toll remains unknown. Survivors are now calling for a full investigation. Questions persist over the possible involvement of French nationals and whether French authorities fully cooperated with investigations into allegations of crimes against humanity.

South African Airline Defends Low Flypast Over Cape Town Stadium

South African airline Airlink has defended a dramatic low-altitude flypast involving two aircraft over Cape Town's packed DHL Stadium before the Springboks' rugby match against New Zealand. Flight tracking analysis suggested the lead aircraft passed less than 50 feet above the top of the stadium, prompting criticism and concerns about the risks of the manoeuvre. However, Airlink said the stunt was carefully planned and approved by aviation authorities, with highly experienced crews after rehearsing safety and speed limits. Many South Africans have praised the pilots' precision and skill.

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Niger Uprising Exposes Cracks in Military, Russia Ties

Niger's failed military uprising has exposed deepening frustration within the armed forces, where many soldiers face poor pay, inadequate equipment and dangerous conditions while battling persistent Islamist insurgencies. The unrest has also raised questions about the stability of President Abdourahamane Tchiani's military government and its reliance on Russia's Africa Corps, which reportedly helped suppress the uprising. Analysts said that the events highlight underlying structural problems within Niger's military. They said that Russian support may help stabilise the junta in the short term without addressing the grievances and security challenges threatening its long-term survival.