Uganda: Tooro Kingdom At Crossroads Over Succession

Fort Portal, Uganda — The Tooro Kingdom is at a crossroads as some questions arise over the choice of the heir to King Oyo Kabamab Iguru Rukiidi IV, who passed away last Thursday in the United States where he was undergoing medical treatment.

The death has sparked a debate about the future of the kingdom's leadership amid conflicting information about the existence of a successor.

In an official statement, the Prime Minister of Tooro, Calvin Armstrong Rwomire, announced that the late King Oyo left behind a son who could potentially inherit the throne.

President Yoweri Museveni also echoed this claim, stating that the Queen Mother had informed him of the child's existence.

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However, this revelation has been met with skepticism by some royal insiders.

Charles Kamurasi, the Omusunga or head of the Tooro Royal Clan, expressed doubts about the story of the heir. Having known King Oyo since childhood, Kamurasi says he was surprised by the announcement of a son and questioned its authenticity.

He says the claim might be fabricated and emphasized that if no clear heir emerges, the succession should follow traditional lineage, specifically reserving the throne now for the lineage Rukidi III.

In an effort to manage the transition, a 21-member committee comprising elders from the Babiito clan has been established to oversee the traditional succession process. Led by Musuga Charles Kamurasi, the committee includes prominent Babiito elders such as Dr. Isaac Mayombo, Fr Dr. Charles Oyo, Dr. Kagoro Kaijamurubi, Job Karamagi, and Gilbert Mujogya.

The committee is tasked with planning and executting the kingdom's next steps to find a new ruler.

Kasaija Ernest Kusemerera, who is in charge of the Omukama's local security (Omukumirizi), says that as the kingdom awaits clarity, the focus remains on ensuring that the succession process respects tradition and maintains stability within the Tooro monarchy.

David Baguma, one of the ritualists at the Tooro Kingdom, states that if King Oyo's son indeed exists, his grandfather on the mother's side must first present him to the Babiito clan elders. Following this, the clan heads would conduct specific traditional rituals to prepare the heir for his future role before any formal procedures for his succession are undertaken.

Baguma emphasized the importance of maintaining calm during this uncertain period. He reassured the public that even if no clear heir emerges, the kingdom remains a well-established institution with clear protocols and structures to determine the next ruler.