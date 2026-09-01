Zimbabwe: Fourteen Children Among Churchgoers Killed in Chivhu Crash As Police Name Victims

At least 14 children were among 28 people killed in last week's horrific Chivhu road crash, with some families losing four or five relatives in the tragedy, police said Tuesday as they released the names of victims.

Three of the 28 victims remain unidentified after they were burnt beyond recognition in the August 28 accident at the 132km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road.

The death toll rose to 28 after one of the injured passengers admitted to Chitungwiza General Hospital died.

The Magiya family of Chakahwata Village in Seke suffered one of the heaviest losses, with five family members killed: Tanaka (11), Talent (13), two-year-old Adiel, four-year-old Nenyasha and their 39-year-old mother Mellisa Magiya.

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Another four members of the Bonda family from Zhanje Village in Dema died, including three children: Believe (10), Tavonga (8) and two-year-old Tehila. Their 29-year-old mother, Rumbidzai Kashongo Bonda, was also killed.

Four children from the Chikaka family, Wisdom (10), Kuzivakwashe (12), Tariro (14) and eight-year-old Shamiso also perished.

Other young victims included 13-year-old Wisdom Masava, nine-year-old Devine Masava and two-year-old Tawanda Mupandawana.

The other victims identified by their families were Jonathan Marahwa (34), Moline Chamboko (57), Plaxedes Nyamayaro (68), Humfrey Chikaka (44), Lizzy Nhema (38), Idyai Munyanyiwa (52), Bernenia Zvomuya (63), Christine Nyakuzviranga (68) and Itai Fusirai (46).

Police said the identities of the remaining three victims could not yet be established.

"The remaining three victims were burnt beyond recognition and their identities have not been conclusively established," police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

"The CID Forensic Department has obtained forensic samples from the three unidentified remains for analysis to enable the identification process to be concluded."

Nyathi said police would only release their names once DNA examinations had positively confirmed their identities.

The accident, which occurred at around 8:30pm, has become one of Zimbabwe's deadliest road disasters this year, leaving several families mourning multiple relatives.

Police again urged Zimbabweans to avoid night travel, citing visibility and observation challenges, while appealing to church leaders and conference organisers to ensure congregants do not travel at night.