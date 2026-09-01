Nigeria: 15 Killed As Diphtheria Spreads to Jos North

No fewer than 15 persons were killed and over 100 suspected to have infected Diphtheria in various communities of Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

Authorities in the LGC told Daily Trust that the outbreak of the disease is alarming as more reports of cases are likely to be recorded in the communities.

This development comes two days after a family in Jos said it lost two children, aged between ages between 12 and 17 who died from the infection.

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Baks Bulus, Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (DSNO), disclosed this at the LG Council Secretariat on Tuesday, adding that the deaths occurred within three days of the outbreak.

"I can account for what is happening in Jos North. So far, according the data we have, 117 people gathered from the communities suspected to have had the disease. Out of this number, we have 15 persons already dead base on the record we have as at now, " Bulus said.

The officer explained that the disease is a bacterial which affects briefing, saying "For someone who is infected that are close contacts and share utensils and other things like towels that are used at home with such an individual , others are likely to be infected .

"So it can transmit from person to person. It keeps spreading when people come around the patient. It can be disastrous. For children who are vaccinated, it has milder effects on them. It may not lead to death but for a child who is not vaccinated completely or having not completed their dose, it is deadly."

Bulus stressed that Diphtheria is a vaccine - preventive disease and that If a child receives all three doses such a child would be fully protected.

He however warned residents especially in the affected communities to ensure good personal hygiene to prevent them from contracting the disease.

"Use hand gloves and other protective items at home. People should maintain personal hygiene and avoid overcrowded areas. We advise that people go to the nearest health facility because early detection is key to saving lives. Most times, people resort to chemists or self-medication, which we do not advise.

"The best approach is to visit primary healthcare centers because we have the structure in place. There are focal persons who can help provide information. We advise timely visits to government health facilities, " he added.

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Our correspondent reports that the personnel from the LGC have been deployed to the affected areas to create awareness about the impact of the disease.