Liberia: African College of Bishops Meeting Opens With Call for Stronger Cooperation and Influence

The annual meeting of the Africa College of Bishops officially opened Monday in Liberia, with a renewed call for stronger ecumenical cooperation, expanded continental influence, and sustainable church institutions.

The Liberia Episcopal Area of The United Methodist Church is hosting the annual spiritual and leadership gathering at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County.

It's being held under the theme: "Deepening Ecumenical Engagement, Expanding Continental Influence, and Strengthening Institutional Sustainability."

Bishops, church leaders, and ecumenical partners from several countries, alongside Liberian church leaders, government officials, and other guests are attending the meeting.

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Keynote speaker Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves, President of the Liberia Council of Churches and Senior Pastor of the Historic Providence Baptist Church, challenged the African Church not to allow past struggles, conflicts, and limitations to define its future.

Rev. Reeves said the Church must expand its vision and create greater opportunities for young people, women, emerging leaders, scholars, and others whose gifts can contribute to the growth of the Church and society.

According to him, African Christianity is no longer simply receiving the future of Christianity but is increasingly helping to shape it globally.

The President of the Liberia Council of Churches also called for stronger cooperation among churches and Christian institutions across Africa.

The prominent Liberian clergyman challenged the Church to build strong institutions and develop capable leaders who will continue the mission long after today's leaders have completed their assignments.

Meanwhile, Liberia's Minister of Justice, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, who represented President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, acknowledged the contributions of The United Methodist Church to Liberia's development.

Cllr. Tweh praised the Church for its longstanding role in education, healthcare, and social development.

He said the government's development and rescue agenda depends significantly on partnerships with institutions, including the Church, to achieve sustainable national development.

Also attending the program was Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Her Honor Jamesetta Wolokollie, who called for greater love and unity among churches and the people of Liberia.

She emphasized the need for increased attention to the country's youthful population, arguing that investing in young people and instilling strong moral values in them could help reduce crime and other social problems.

According to her, a society that successfully guides its young people toward positive values will experience fewer criminal activities and reduce the burden on the justice system.

The 2026 gathering began with a thanksgiving service at the First United Methodist Church in Monrovia on August 30. The thanksgiving service was followed by the College of Bishops meeting on August 31, which is expected to continue through September 4, 2026.

During Sunday's worship service, the guest preacher, Retired Bishop James E. Swanson of the Southeastern Jurisdiction of The United Methodist Church in the United States, encouraged the congregation to expand its capacity in preparation for what God intends to do.

Bishop Swanson urged Christians to make themselves available for God's service and prepare themselves for greater responsibilities.

"Expand your capacity so that it can match what God is about to put in you," he told the congregation.

Meanwhile, discussions at the meeting in Margibi also drew attention to concerns surrounding divisions within the Methodist Church in Liberia.

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Panelists raised questions about the ongoing dispute and division involving Methodist groups in the country.

Responding to the concerns, Resident Bishop of The United Methodist Church in Liberia, Bishop Samuel J. Quire, accused members of the Global Methodist Church in Liberia of violently taking properties belonging to The United Methodist Church.

Bishop Quire described their actions as unlawful and said the matter has been taken to court. He disclosed that The United Methodist Church is currently awaiting a judicial decision on the matter.

The Africa College of Bishops meeting is expected to continue with further discussions on the future of the Church in Africa, leadership development, ecumenical cooperation, institutional growth, and the role of Christianity in addressing the continent's social and developmental challenges