Liberia: 'Let There Be No Retreat'

The Nimba Council of Elders has thrown its weight behind President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's campaign against illicit drugs, urging the government to pursue the fight "without fear, favor or consideration of status, influence, political affiliation or personal connection."

According to the Elders, "Let there be no retreat in this fight. Let the institutions charged with protecting our country perform their duties without interference, and let anyone who violates the laws of Liberia concerning illicit drugs face the consequences prescribed by law."

In a letter dated August 21, 2026 and addressed to the President, the Council said it has a "sacred responsibility to speak when the welfare of our people and the future of our nation are at stake."

The letter was signed by Secretary Jackson Paye and approved by Co-Chairman Harry T. Yuan, Sr. and Chairman Wilfred S. Boayue, MD.

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The Elders commended the government's "courage, determination and political will" in confronting what they described as a growing threat to Liberia.

"We recognize that no government can completely prevent persons with criminal intentions from attempting to bring illegal substances into the country," the Council wrote. "The true test of leadership, however, is how a government responds when such threats are uncovered whether the law is allowed to take its course, whether those responsible are held accountable."

They also warned that drugs "know no tribe, political party, religion or social status," and said the consequences are tearing at the fabric of Liberian society."Their consequences reach every community and threaten the very foundation of our society. They destroy the lives of our young people, weaken families, burden communities and rob the nation of the productive generation upon which its future depends," the Elders stated.

The Council urged President Boakai to remain "firm and steadfast" and to ensure law enforcement, border protection, investigation and prosecution are strengthened.

It also called for expanded prevention, treatment and rehabilitation for Liberians already affected by substance use.

But the Elders said government cannot win the battle alone."We call upon our fellow elders, traditional and religious leaders, parents, young people, communities, civil society organizations and all patriotic Liberians to join this national cause," the letter said.

"Every community must become a guardian of its children, and every citizen must recognize that silence and indifference only create room for this menace to grow."

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In a direct appeal to the President, the Nimba Elders said the anti-drug campaign is about the survival of future generations.

"The decisions of one generation become the inheritance of the next. We must therefore not leave to our children a country overwhelmed by a problem we had the opportunity and responsibility to confront," they wrote."Let there be no retreat in this fight. Let the institutions charged with protecting our country perform their duties without interference, and let anyone who violates the laws of Liberia concerning illicit drugs face the consequences prescribed by law."

The Council entreats that God's "wisdom guide you, may courage sustain you, and may our collective efforts preserve Liberia for our children and generations yet unborn."

The statement comes amid heightened national focus on drug trafficking following the recent arrest and indictment of several high-profile figures, including former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor.

Nimba County, Liberia's most populous county, has also been flagged by health and security authorities as one of the counties most affected by kush and other narcotics.

The Nimba Council of Elders is a body of traditional leaders from the county that often weighs in on issues of governance, peace, and development.