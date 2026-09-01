Liberia: Behind Bar, Jewel Doing Good'

MONROVIA — Even behind bar at the Monrovia Central Prison, former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor is said to be doing good as she reportedly extended benevolent assistance toward the release of two pregnant women who were detained at the Monrovia Central Prison.

The former VP remains in detention amid an ongoing investigation into alleged transnational narcotics trafficking.

The two women, identified as Kebbeh Pewee and Annie Kollie, were reportedly encountered by Madam Howard-Taylor during her detention at the Monrovia Central Prison.

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According to a statement released by the Office of the Former Vice President, Howard-Taylor was moved by the circumstances of the two women and decided to provide assistance toward securing their release.

Kebbeh Pewee was facing an aggravated assault charge, while Annie Kollie was facing a manslaughter charge. Both women are reportedly pregnant.

Court documents indicate that release orders for the two women were issued on August 28, 2026, paving the way for their release from detention.

The development has drawn public attention, particularly because of the circumstances surrounding Howard-Taylor herself. The former Vice President remains detained at the Monrovia Central Prison in connection with an ongoing drug investigation, yet she reportedly chose to assist two other detainees whom she encountered while in custody.

The assistance has been described by her supporters as an act of compassion, particularly given the fact that both women are pregnant and were facing criminal charges.

However, the development has also left some citizens asking questions about the motivation and circumstances surrounding the intervention. While the statement from her office presents the assistance as an act of benevolence, members of the public are yet to fully understand what prompted the former Vice President to intervene in the cases of the two pregnant women and whether her assistance played a direct role in the court's decision to issue their release orders.

It remains important to distinguish between providing assistance toward a person's release and the legal authority to order a release. The court documents show that the release orders were issued by the court, while Howard-Taylor's office says she offered assistance toward securing the women's release.

Photos released in connection with the development show the two women alongside Sandra Howard, the oldest sister of Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor. Copies of the court's release orders were also made available.

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The incident has consequently added another dimension to the ongoing public discussion surrounding Howard-Taylor's detention. For supporters, her reported intervention demonstrates compassion and concern for vulnerable detainees, even while she is facing legal difficulties of her own.

For others, however, questions remain about the full circumstances behind the assistance, the nature of the support provided, and what led to the women's release.

As the investigation involving the former Vice President continues, the release of the two pregnant women has become a notable development inside the Monrovia Central Prison one that has prompted both appreciation and questions from members of the Liberian public.