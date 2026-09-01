Liberia: When Borrowing Becomes Luxury, the Needy Pay the Price

Wood burned under the black pot fuels smoke to cook the pork--imported pig meat smuggled in a plastic bucket that Sarah's daughter sells on the streets of Greenville to help pay back the 70,000 Liberian dollars Sarah borrowed from the Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC) Liberia, a microfinance institution providing loans to women in low-income communities.

Their community, the Down the Mangrove in Greenville, Sinoe County, carries the trademark of the vast hectares of mangroves, ecosystems that are home to fish, crabs, shellfish, sea turtles, and birds. The habitat serves as a nesting, breeding, and nursing ground for the plethora of local wildlife.

Sarah, who works at the Greenville City Administrative Office, earns a monthly salary of just $60--an amount far too small to support her three children and grandchildren. To make ends meet and finish building her four-bedroom house, she borrowed money from BRAC.

However, after taking out three separate loans, she has become overwhelmed by high interest rates and is now struggling to keep up with the third repayment.

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"It's too strenuous for me," said the 50-year-old Sarah.

Sarah was one of the women who found it pleasing to borrow money when staff of BRAC went around to encourage women to borrow to support their lives and businesses. Her first loan was 25,000 Liberian dollars. A 50,000 Liberian dollar loan followed, and now her third loan is 70,000 Liberian dollars.

"I thought it was going to benefit me," said Sarah.

The vast majority of the Liberian economy relies on small businesses like the one Sarah owns, but they often struggle to survive due to unstable incomes, rising prices, flaunting exchange rates, and loan terms they didn't fully understand. Borrowing loans becomes an easy alternative to boost their businesses, but for many, taking a loan doesn't feel like financial support.

This has caused many to default on repayment, landing some in prison, while others' collateral is seized. The conference is convening as a result of a stark dataset: in 2024, a Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of 19.1% means that nearly one out of every five dollars, or Liberian dollars, lent out by commercial banks in the country has turned sour--meaning borrowers have stopped making scheduled repayments for a prolonged period (typically 90 days or more). In 2025, there was a drop in the figure to 12.9%.

Speakers include Mr. Bello Hassan, the immediate past Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mrs. Hanaa Adel MConversation--aahmoud Saad, General Department Head - Offsite Supervision Sector, Central Bank of Egypt, Julius Jeh, lead Host of the OK Conversation--a flagship radio program on OK FM 99.5 and Mr. Milton A. Weeks, former CBL Executive Governor.

Reaching the hard-to-get places

Unlike other microfinance institutions situated in Monrovia, BRAC is in fifteen counties in Liberia, providing loans, including farmer or agriculture loans. Loan repayment is made to BRAC staff who collect on a weekly basis, using a motorbike or foot to get to some areas that cannot be accessed by car.

BRAC staff collect the repayments and transport them to the regional offices in the counties. All small loans are provided through a group-based system.

While there have been some adjustments made by the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) to lessen high interest rates, the bank does not set loan interest rates.

"The CBL does not set interest rates," said Duyan Mulbah from the CBL, who served as a panelist at the two-day National Conference on Women's Financial Inclusion organized by the Africa Women Leaders Network (AWLN) Liberia chapter in partnership with the CBL, under the theme "Catalyzing Access: Unlocking Enterprise. Advancing Liberia."

At the conference, Duyan participated in two panel discussions, where he admitted that the CBL is aware of the challenges faced by borrowers, particularly the high interest rate, noting that the CBL that the upcoming conference in September will address the issue.

Women are central to Liberia's economy, leading businesses in trade, agriculture, services, manufacturing, and the creative industries. Yet, they remain significantly excluded from formal finance.

According to the Central Bank of Liberia 2024 Annual Report: "There was no female participation in credit transactions in 2024." But the Bank's 2025 report has shown a sharp increase in credit to women to 25%, although access remains concentrated in Monrovia.

Women dominate BRAC's client base. BRAC's mission is to provide a range of financial services responsibly to people at the bottom of the pyramid, particularly focusing on women living in poverty in rural and hard-to-reach areas, to create self-employment opportunities.

BRAC operates in two parts: a microfinance arm and the philanthropic arms.

Brac loan interest is determined by a few factors: cost of funds, the cost of operations, and sustainability. "Our cost of funds is mainly from our debt program, so we receive inflows from investors to manage our operations, and we have to pay that money back with interest," said Emmanuel G. Williams, Brac Business and Development.

Echoing Mulbah's claims, Williams said the CBL does not define interest rates for financial institutions, but market factors do. These figures are determined based on market factors and the sustainability of the financial institution.

Williams termed the complaints made by Sarah and Ellen as feedback that would be addressed during an upcoming meeting without disclosing the actual date and time. "We have been receiving feedback similar to what you said regarding our group-based loans, small enterprise loans, and agriculture loans. To be honest, your feedback came at the right time while we are doing our five-year strategic plan, and it will help us drive more inclusive financial services."

He says the proposed five-year plan will interest BRAC Bank to enable clients to save their money.

Outlining their challenges, Williams said the CBL, as a regulator, does not have an active credit reference bureau to provide real-time information about borrowers.

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"In other jurisdictions, the credit reference bureau is integrated. "So, wherever you take a loan, all financial institutions register all their borrowers on that platform, and if you want to take a loan, I can just get on the platform and search to see if you already have a loan elsewhere. Here, you have to send your list to the Central Bank, and they check their system manually. It takes a long time, sometimes almost two to three months."

"If the system were automated, like in other jurisdictions such as Ghana, we could avoid people overlapping between institutions like Diaconia and Access Bank."

"That is a living risk we experience. That is the risk we live with in Liberia, and all financial institutions face it. The credit reference bureau is not real-time. When I was in Ghana, all financial institutions had their mobile devices, and as soon as they put your name in and did a search, it would direct them straight to the platform, and you would know how to make a sound decision."

The next challenge is identification card IDs. In fact, it is one of the serious challenges that we live with because in Liberia we have four IDs that are acceptable for financial transactions: the voter ID, the citizen ID, the passport, and the driver's license. In other jurisdictions, they have one primary ID that they use to get all the other IDs. If I want to get a voter ID, I have to first get a citizen ID. If I want to get a passport, I have to first get a citizen ID. So financial institutions use the citizen ID as the primary ID and automate it on their financial system platform. But because of this challenge here, people can duplicate their IDs."