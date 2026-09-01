Ghana: RTI Commission Begins 2026 Information Month

The Right to Information (RTI) Commission will today, September 1, begin its 2026 RTI Month celebration with a series of activities in Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani and Bolgatanga.

The annual commemoration, which will run until September 28, is aimed at promoting the effective implementation of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), and deepening public understanding of the right of access to information.

A statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Genevieve Shirley Lartey, and copied to The Ghanaian Times, said the month-long programme would begin with media outreach activities, including radio and television interviews with officials of the Commission in the four cities.

It said Section 45 of Act 989 mandated the Commission to promote and sustain public awareness of the right to information and collaborate with state institutions and other relevant bodies to educate the public.

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The media engagements, it said, would provide an opportunity for the Commission to interact with stakeholders, deepen public understanding of Act 989 and highlight the respective responsibilities of public institutions and citizens under the law.

The Commission said in furtherance of its mandate under Act 989, it observed RTI Month every year to deepen public awareness and understanding of the right of access to information.

It said the fundamental right enabled every person to seek and receive information, subject only to limitations prescribed by law.

According to the Commission, the commemoration also provided an important platform for engaging citizens and key stakeholders on the role of access to information in promoting transparency, accountability, inclusive participation and good governance.

This year's celebration is on the theme: 'Upholding Information Integrity in the Digital Age: The Role of Access to Information in Addressing Information Disorder.'

The Commission said September had been designated for a series of activities which would culminate in the commemoration of the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) on September 28.

The day was proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference in 2015 and subsequently recognised by the United Nations General Assembly in 2019.

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The month-long celebration will also feature a Stakeholder Conference on September 24, 2026, bringing together representatives of ministries, departments and agencies; metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies; civil society organisations; the media; academia; traditional authorities and development partners.

The conference is expected to provide a platform for developing practical recommendations to address information disorder, promote meaningful public participation in decision-making processes and explore measures to strengthen information integrity within Ghana's digital information ecosystem.

The Commission will also organise internal staff engagements and team-building activities as part of efforts to build a motivated, cohesive and service-oriented workforce capable of effectively delivering on its statutory mandate.

The Commission called on all public institutions to strengthen their proactive disclosure practices and fully comply with their obligations under Act 989.

It also invited academia, development partners, traditional authorities and other stakeholders to participate in and support its efforts to advance transparency, accountability and meaningful citizen participation in governance.

The Commission further urged the media and civil society organisations to continue championing the right of access to information and promoting the dissemination of accurate and verified information.

It encouraged citizens to exercise their rights under Act 989 responsibly, seek information from credible sources and contribute to efforts to build a well-informed and resilient society.