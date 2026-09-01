Liberia: Ex - House Speaker Calls Liberia's U.S.$1b+ Budget a 'Conundrum'

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 54th National Legislature, Dr. Bohfal Chambers, has described Liberia's more than US$1 billion Fiscal Year 2026 National Budget as a "conundrum," questioning whether its size reflects the realities confronting ordinary Liberians.

Chambers made the remarks Saturday while speaking with residents of Pleebo, Maryland County, on Voice of Hope Radio 103.3 FM's "People's Forum" program. He joined the discussion by mobile phone from Monrovia.

The former Speaker said the billion-dollar budget may appear impressive on paper, but its value should ultimately be measured by the improvements it delivers to citizens.

"It is far beyond reality. It is far beyond paper, but it cannot be seen as a reality," Chambers said.

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He pointed to persistent challenges, including poor roads, limited electricity, healthcare constraints, unemployment and inadequate economic opportunities, arguing that these conditions raise questions about the effectiveness of public spending.

Chambers said the government should focus less on celebrating the size of the budget and more on ensuring that allocated resources translate into visible development.

He argued that implementation, transparency and accountability are essential if citizens are to benefit from the government's spending plans.

The former Speaker also appealed to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to govern as the President of the entire country rather than allowing partisan considerations to influence national decision-making.

While acknowledging that Boakai was elected on the Unity Party ticket, Chambers stressed that the President's constitutional responsibility extends to every Liberian, regardless of political affiliation.

He urged the President to place national interests above party loyalty and ensure that citizens who supported opposition parties receive equal access to public services, development opportunities and effective governance.

Chambers also called on Boakai to review the quality of advice reaching his office, suggesting that some controversial decisions by the administration could be linked to the performance of presidential advisers.

He said advisers should provide independent and honest counsel and should be willing to warn the President when proposed policies or decisions could harm the public interest.

On infrastructure, Chambers welcomed the government's acquisition of heavy-duty road construction equipment commonly known as "yellow machines," describing the investment as necessary given Liberia's longstanding infrastructure deficit.

However, he questioned why responsibility for the equipment was placed outside the Ministry of Public Works under a specialized committee.

"The Ministry of Public Works is charged with the statutory responsibility in the country to handle government infrastructure," Chambers said.

He argued that the ministry should play a central role in determining where the machines are deployed, supervising their use and ensuring their maintenance.

According to Chambers, publicly funded equipment must be managed under a clear accountability framework so citizens can determine who is responsible for its deployment, maintenance and performance.

He stressed that acquiring the machines alone would not solve Liberia's infrastructure problems unless they are deployed to communities with the greatest needs.

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Chambers' remarks brought together concerns about the national budget, presidential leadership and management of government assets.

He maintained that Liberia needs more than large figures in government documents, insisting that public spending must produce measurable improvements in roads, electricity, healthcare, education, employment and economic opportunity.

Ultimately, Chambers said, the FY2026 budget should be judged by what ordinary Liberians can see and experience.

He urged President Boakai to govern inclusively, strengthen the quality of presidential advice and ensure that government institutions operate within their legal mandates.

For Chambers, the central test of the administration is whether public resources are transformed into tangible development and improved living conditions for Liberians.