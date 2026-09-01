Kenya: Govt Warns El Niño Rains Could Overwhelm Drainage, Urges Evacuation From High-Risk Areas

Nairobi — The government has warned that Kenya remains at significant risk of flooding, displacement and loss of life as the country prepares for the expected El Niño rains, despite intensified measures to strengthen disaster preparedness.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration said the October-December (OND) rains are expected to bring above-normal rainfall across most parts of the country, with some counties in Western/Nyanza and North Eastern regions likely to experience an early onset.

The government said heavy rains could overwhelm drainage systems, rivers and critical infrastructure, particularly in areas already identified as vulnerable.

"Preparedness should not be mistaken for an absence of risk," the Ministry said in a press statement issued on Tuesday.

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It warned that the anticipated impacts include flooding, drowning, injuries and fatalities, displacement and isolation of communities, disease outbreaks and disruption of essential services.

The rains could also damage roads and other critical infrastructure while causing losses to crops, livestock and livelihoods.

The government has consequently activated a National Contingency Plan developed with national and county government agencies, humanitarian partners, security agencies and other disaster management stakeholders.

Under the plan, authorities have mapped flood and disaster hotspots to guide evacuation, preparedness and emergency response.

The priority areas include riverine and low-lying settlements, coastal areas, highland and landslide-prone zones, arid and semi-arid lands, northern Kenya and urban areas susceptible to flooding.

Roads and transport infrastructure at risk have also been identified across North Eastern, Tana River, Coastal, Western/Nyanza, Rift Valley, Turkana, Nairobi, Central and Eastern regions.

The government said drainage systems, culverts and water channels are also being unclogged and desilted to improve water flow and reduce urban flooding.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority and other agencies are clearing identified drainage choke points, while solid waste management is being strengthened through initiatives including Climate WorX.

Authorities are also preparing for possible displacement by identifying temporary holding grounds for communities forced to leave their homes because of floods and other emergencies.

The government said water levels in rivers and other water bodies will be closely monitored, particularly around major dams and communities living along river banks.

At the same time, bridges, roads and critical utilities in flood-prone areas are being inspected to identify weaknesses and allow preventive interventions before the rains intensify.

The government is also relying on local administration structures to strengthen early warning systems.

Chiefs, Assistant Chiefs and Nyumba Kumi structures will be used to ensure timely alerts reach communities in high-risk areas, while public sensitisation campaigns are being intensified on what residents should do before, during and after heavy rainfall.

Emergency food, non-food items and medical supplies are being pre-positioned at strategic locations to allow authorities to respond quickly in the event of displacement or other emergencies.

The government said coordination between National Government Administration Officers, county governments, the Kenya Red Cross Society, the National Drought Management Authority, security agencies, health workers and other disaster-response actors has also been enhanced.

Rapid response teams are meanwhile being strengthened and placed on standby to conduct search and rescue operations, evacuations and post-disaster assessments.

The National Disaster Operations Centre and county disaster management teams will coordinate the response throughout the rainfall season.

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However, the Interior Ministry cautioned that government preparations cannot completely eliminate the dangers posed by extreme rainfall.

"The potential for flooding, displacement, loss of livelihoods, damage to infrastructure and, in severe cases, loss of life remains real," it said.

Authorities have particularly urged people living along river banks, riparian reserves, low-lying areas and locations prone to flash floods and landslides to heed evacuation orders and move to safer ground when directed.

The public has also been asked to report blocked drainage systems, rising water levels, damaged infrastructure and other emerging hazards to authorities.

The government said it will continue monitoring the evolving weather situation and issue advisories through relevant agencies and official channels.