Nigeria: Nimet Predicts 3 Days of Rain, Thunderstorms Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days of varying weather conditions, including sunshine, cloudiness, thunderstorms, and rainfall across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

According to its three-day weather outlook released in Abuja on Sunday, NiMet forecast sunny weather with intermittent cloud cover, alongside thunderstorms and moderate rainfall in northern states such as Taraba, Kaduna, Adamawa, Kano, and Borno.

The North-Central region, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger, Plateau, Nasarawa, and Benue, is also expected to record morning and afternoon thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall throughout the period.

For southern states, including Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River, NiMet predicted widespread moderate rainfall during the morning hours, extending into the afternoon and evening.

The agency advised residents and motorists across the affected areas to take necessary precautions against flash floods, strong winds, and slippery roads during the rainy period.