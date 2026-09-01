Nigeria: APM, ADC Group Seek Release of FBI Report On Tinubu

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has urged the United States authorities to make public the findings in the report of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on drug-trafficking records allegedly linked to President Bola Tinubu.

The APM, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Abubakar, noted that the US authorities could release aspects of the report that would not endanger lives or expose witnesses, investigators or techniques used in the investigation.

Also calling for transparency over the matter, the Grassroots Mobilisation Network (GMN), a support group of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), yesterday called on President Bola Tinubu to break his silence over alleged references to him in narcotics-related documents reportedly submitted by the United States FBI before the District Court for the District of Columbia, or resign from office.

The group, in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr Peter Emeka, expressed concern over what it described as the continued silence of the Presidency, arguing that Nigerians deserve clarity on an issue that, in its view, has implications for the country's international reputation.

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Pressing for a US response, the APM National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar, said the sustained efforts by the Tinubu Presidency to block the release of the report to the public heightened suspicion of guilt and desperation for a cover-up.

"The APM urges the United States authorities to note that withholding such information is of enormous harm to Nigeria's security, national integrity and democratic growth.

"The United States, being a leading democracy in the world, should at all times be seen to facilitate the consolidation of democracy and transparency in the international fight against drug trafficking and corruption.

"The drug and other ancillary allegations against President Tinubu, who is a major contender in the 2027 presidential election, constitute a global issue which continues to harm Nigeria's reputation among the comity of nations.

"This is especially as the public is already aware of the 1993 $460,000 forfeiture judgment against accounts traced to Tinubu by the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois following an investigation into drug-related transactions.

"The effect of the $460,000 forfeiture judgment is that, by virtue of Section 137 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), President Tinubu remains ineligible for election in Nigeria. Moreover, Nigeria is a signatory to international conventions on drugs and money laundering."

The APM urged the "United States authorities to assist Nigerians in their decision to elect a leader with clean records and not an individual encumbered by drug-related allegations and corruption cases."

On its part, the spokesman for the Grassroots Mobilisation Network (GMN), Mr Peter Emeka, said, "We call on President Tinubu to come out clean and speak to the nation over the ongoing litigation in America."

He also criticised Nigeria's law enforcement and intelligence agencies, accusing them of failing to adequately investigate or respond to the allegations and documents circulating in the public domain.

"Our system has failed for the fact that they were unable to detect all these embarrassing documents being paraded against the President, which are now the subject of litigation in a far-away country," Emeka stated.

"Our intelligence agencies saddled with the responsibility of investigation and various checks have all failed," he added.

According to the group, the continued silence from the Presidency is becoming increasingly disturbing and has the potential to deepen public suspicion.

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"If the President continues to remain mute, he should quietly resign to save the nation from the ongoing global embarrassment," Emeka said.

In a related development, the GMN has demanded greater transparency regarding President Tinubu's reported three-week vacation in Europe.

The group said that, given the prevailing mood in the country and the controversy surrounding the narcotics-related allegations, the Presidency should provide Nigerians with adequate information about the President's itinerary and engagements while away.

"The prevailing mood of the country requires the Presidency to make a full disclosure of President Tinubu's movements," the group said.

The GMN maintained that greater transparency would help dispel speculation, reassure Nigerians and protect the country's image and standing in the international community.

The group urged the Presidency to address the issues directly rather than allow speculation and unanswered questions to dominate public discourse.