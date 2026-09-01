Nigeria: Nimet Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Across Nigeria As New Week Begins

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast a mix of sunshine, cloudiness, thunderstorms and rainfall across several parts of Nigeria between Monday and Wednesday.

The agency, in its three-day weather outlook released in Abuja on Sunday, August 30, said several parts of the country should expect periods of rain and thunderstorms during the first half of the week.

Across the North, Monday is expected to begin with thunderstorms and moderate rainfall in parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna. By afternoon and evening, the weather could turn stormy in parts of Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba.

The North-Central region is also expected to experience rainfall. NiMet forecast morning thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory, with further storms later in the day across those areas as well as Kogi and Benue.

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Southern states are not left out, with morning rainfall expected in parts of Ondo, Ogun, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos and Bayelsa. The agency said rainfall could become more widespread across the South later in the day.

Tuesday's forecast points to another unsettled day, with thunderstorms and moderate rainfall moving across parts of the North and North-Central regions. NiMet expects morning storms in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Adamawa and Taraba, while Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and parts of Taraba and Adamawa could see thunderstorms later in the day. In the North-Central, parts of Niger, Kwara and the FCT are also likely to experience morning rainfall.