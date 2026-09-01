Nigeria: World Hausa Day - Barau Urges Youth to Preserve Hausa Heritage

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has urged Hausa youth across Africa to take an active role in preserving, promoting and modernising their language and cultural heritage.

Barau made the call as Guest of Honour at the World Hausa Day 2026 celebration organised by Hausa Youth Ghana at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra, Ghana, at the weekend.

He commended Hausa Youth Ghana for its efforts to promote the Hausa language, culture and heritage, describing the initiative as a significant contribution to strengthening the relationship between Ghana and Nigeria.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Barau described World Hausa Day as an important platform for celebrating the heritage, language, culture and identity of the Hausa people while promoting friendship, unity and mutual understanding.

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He said Hausa was more than a means of communication, noting that the language had for centuries served as a bridge among people across West Africa and played important roles in commerce, scholarship, diplomacy, literature, traditional institutions and social interaction.

According to him, the widespread use of Hausa across national borders reflects the deep historical, cultural and social ties among African communities.

"Ghana and Nigeria share a long history of interaction in trade, education, migration, culture and diplomacy. The Hausa community in Ghana has also continued to make meaningful contributions to the social and economic development of the country while preserving its cultural heritage," he said.

Barau, who is the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, stressed that the survival of the Hausa language depended largely on its transmission from one generation to another.

He urged young people to take pride in their heritage while pursuing quality education, acquiring modern skills, embracing innovation, establishing businesses and creating opportunities for others.

The Deputy President of the Senate also awarded scholarships to two members of the Hausa community in Ghana to study Hausa Language at undergraduate or postgraduate level in Nigerian universities.

Barau was accompanied by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army and Chairman, Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdulazeez Yar'Adua; Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Muntari Dandutse; and Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, Senator Lawal Adamu Usman.

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He also extended greetings to the Government and people of Ghana, reaffirming the importance of the enduring friendship and strong relations between Ghana and Nigeria.