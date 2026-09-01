Nigeria: Abandoned Newborn Found Alive in Benue Forest

A newborn baby girl, allegedly abandoned in a carton shortly after birth, has been rescued alive by a passerby at Ashar forest in Wuese community of Konshisha Local Government Area in Benue State.

Our correspondent gathered that the infant, believed to have spent about three days in the forest, was discovered on Saturday by a resident, Mrs Mbakasev Yisa, who reportedly heard signs of life from the carton.

The baby was said to have been wrapped in clothes and placed inside a carton, with maggots allegedly found around her body and a foul smell emanating from the carton.

A witness, Terkumbur Gabriel Mbaukaan, who confirmed the incident to journalists by telephone in Makurdi on Sunday, said the baby was in critical condition when she was rescued.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Yisa, who discovered the baby, said they immediately reported the discovery to the police outpost in the area, after which policemen visited the scene, documented the incident and directed that the baby be taken to a medical facility.

While Mbaukaan, who represents the area as a councillor, said he also visited the scene to assess the situation before joining efforts to secure urgent medical attention for the infant, he added that the first clinic they approached could not admit the baby because of her critical condition, prompting them to move her to Dooshima Clinic in Wuese, where she was admitted.

Similarly, the youth leader of Wuese community, Udigi Waya, confirmed the rescue, saying the baby might have remained abandoned for approximately three days before she was found.

However, the Benue State Police Command said it had yet to receive an official report on the incident.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Peter Aondongu, told journalists that he had contacted the Divisional Police Officer in Konshisha, who said he was unaware of the incident.