Nigeria: Rivers United, Barau FC, Tornadoes Open New Season With Home Wins

Defending champions Enugu Rangers opened their title defence with a 1-1 home draw against Katsina United, while Rivers United, Barau FC, Ikorodu City, and Niger Tornadoes all recorded victories at home on the opening weekend of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Elsewhere, Doma United marked their return to the Nigerian top flight with a dominant 2-0 home victory over Sporting Lagos, while Bendel Insurance also secured a hard-fought win in Benin City.

Playing at their adopted home ground in Abeokuta, titleholders Enugu Rangers fought back to earn a point after Chibueze Oputa leveled for the "Flying Antelopes" in stoppage time. Luis Dadong had previously given the visitors the lead in the 35th minute.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Barau FC earned a 3-1 victory against Nasarawa United. Joseph Atule put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute, but Abubakar Abdullahi drew the "Solid Miners" level in the 25th minute to send the teams into the break tied.

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On resumption, Atule missed a 65th-minute penalty, but Al'amin Umar restored Barau FC's lead in the 78th minute before Sugau Aliyu sealed the win eight minutes from regulation time.

In Port Harcourt, first-half goals from Abdulrasheed Dabai and Wasiu Falolu powered Rivers United past Plateau United 2-0. Meanwhile, Niger Tornadoes reopened the upgraded Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Enyimba.

In Lagos, NPFL returnees Ranchers Bees surrendered an early lead to suffer a 3-1 defeat against Ikorodu City. The Kaduna-based side struck first in the 7th minute through Chiedozie Okorie, but the "Oga Boys" responded with goals from Umar Danadzumi, Abayomi Ayodeji, and a 87th-minute penalty from Farouk Salami to complete the comeback.

In Ilorin, Kano Pillars--captained by the ageless Rabiu Ali--squandered a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw with Kwara United. In Gombe, Doma United's Sadiq Rilwan and Daniel Simon scored in each half as the "Savannah Tigers" defeated 10-man Sporting Lagos 2-0. Bendel Insurance also edged Warri Wolves 2-1 in Benin City.

Meanwhile, the "Oriental Derby" between Abia Warriors and Kun Khalifat will be concluded today after a heavy downpour forced the match to be suspended.