Ghana: Accra West to Experience Interruption in Water Supply - GWL

The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has announced a temporary interruption in water supply to parts of Western Accra following damage to a major transmission pipeline supplying the affected areas.

The affected communities include Mallam, Darkuman, Kaneshie, Mataheko, Korle Bu, Mamprobi, Dansoman Township, Chorkor and surrounding areas.

In a statement, Management of Ghana Water Ltd said the disruption followed damage to a 500mm-diameter main pipeline during excavation works being undertaken by AWERCO Construction Ltd for the construction of underground storm drains between Kaneshie First Light and Hansonic Junction.

The excavation works caused the pipeline to burst, resulting in water flooding the entire trench and preventing immediate access to the damaged section

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GWL said its engineers and technical teams were working around the clock to address the situation, with crews currently dewatering the trench to gain access to the affected section of the pipeline.

It said preparatory works had already commenced at one end of the damaged line as the dewatering exercise continued.

Management apologised to affected customers for the inconvenience caused by the interruption and assured them that every effort was being made to restore normal water supply as soon as possible.

GWL said further updates on the progress of the repair works and restoration of water supply would be communicated through its official channels.