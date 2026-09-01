Ghana: Ayo Ghana Wins Insurance Award

Leading mobile insurance company in Ghana, MTN aYo Insurance has emerged as the Mobile Insurance Leader for the year 2026 at the Ghana Insurance Awards.

Due to its outstanding performance and stature in Ghana's mobile insurance space, aYo had zero competition for the highly-coveted award on the night.

The Ghana Insurance Awards, held last weekend, was dedicated to recognising and celebrating industry visionaries, innovators and industry leaders making outstanding contribution and shaping the future of insurance in Ghana with excellence.

aYo Ghana has always stood tall in the mobile insurance industry with its outstanding contribution to driving inclusion by offering accessible, affordable and easy to use microinsurance products to MTN Ghana subscribers over the last nine years.

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Over the period, aYo has insured over 8.6 million lives providing Hospitalisation, Life and Motor Insurance Cover through Airtime or MoMo deduction on MTN.

The company has paid out over GH¢44 million in claims to more than 65,000 policyholders and beneficiaries across Ghana and aims to further deepen inclusion by creating a future where every Ghanaian uses insurance.

Speaking of inclusion, currently, aYo insures about 25 per cent of the Ghanaian population, alongside about 40 per cent of Ghana's adult population.

Over the years, the company has demonstrated a dedication to enhancing services through cutting-edge technology, hassle-free claims processing, and convenient digital solutions.

"Our funeral cover products help low-income Ghanaians pay for funeral expenses for loved ones while also strengthening household resilience to risk," the company said.

"We also offer hospital cash benefit on products, which covers both hospital bills and income replacement for the policyholder's income loss during hospitalisation."

aYo has for the past nine years provided relief to 25 per cent of Ghana's population through four main offerings - Recharge with Care (RwC), aYo Annual Cover, aYo Family Cover most recently, aYo Drive and Pay.

Under Recharge with Care (RwC), which is accessible on *296#, MTN subscribers receive up to GH¢155 per night for hospital cover and up to GH¢7,800 for life cover for a premium as low as GH¢15 per month.

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aYo Annual Cover provides 12 months of coverage with up to GH¢16,125 life and GH¢322.50 hospitalisation benefits for a one-time premium of up to GH¢396 annually. Policyholders earn a 10 per cent cash-back if no claims are made within the 12 months.

aYo Family Cover provides life and hospitalisation cover for the policyholder and six other family members aged between 1 to 70. Persons covered stand to get up to GH¢322.50 per night for hospitalisation and up to GH¢16, 125 for funeral expenses.

aYo Pay and Drive is a pay-as-you-go motor insurance product, which allows drivers to insure their vehicles based on individual needs. Customers can sign up weekly, monthly, quarterly and annually.