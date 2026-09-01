Liberia: MDR Expels Sen. Kogar

The Movement of Democracy and Reconstruction/MDR had expelled Senator Samuel Gongben Kogar as a member of the party indefinitely for opposing the activities of the Unity Party led Government.

In a statement released on the party Facebook page, the Chairman Cllr. Cooper Krauh said anybody who contravenes the constitution and bylaws of the party, that person will be dealt with in keeping with what the law says, without providing details.

"So, we got a complaint against Mr. Kogar and in keeping with our due process requirements, we gave him an opportunity to be heard, despite providing him with a copy of the complaint and he early submitted himself to the investigation, but continued to ask for excuses, one excuse after the other," he said.

"Until the matter was assigned for further hearing, Sen. Kogar did not show up, nor did his lawyer show up, indicating the waiver of their right to be heard," Cllr. Krauh added.

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The MDR through its Chairman Cllr. Cooper Krauh alluded that after several deliberations by the executive committee on his failure to turn, the committee with a recommendation and part of it was to expel Sen. Kogar from the party.

The party further Senator Kogar turned over any of the party assets or anything that has to do with the party in his possession, with no definite time frame as deadline.

"For today, he is no longer a member of the party and whatever he says out there does not represent the party and even some of the things he said in recent times were never done in consultation with the party," he said.

Cllr. Krauh and executive further explained that the MDR is working in collaboration with the Unity Party, stressing, "we are part of the government - you cannot be part of the government and play opposition in the same government that you are a part of and these are issues that we think were not in the best interest of our party."

"This party stands with the Unity Party and stands with this president. We supported him yesterday, we supported him today, and we support him in the future," the MDR said.

The party reiterated that anything that tries to interfere with the relationship that we have with the Unity Party, contravenes their laws and they will not hesitate for the gavel to hit the table, just as it happened.

"So, for today, Senator Samuel G. Kogar is no longer a member of the MDR," the statement said.

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However, one of the daughters of Late Senator Prince Johnson Angel Amy Johnson had thrown her support behind Senator Kogar.

On Nimba Populous social media platform, 'Nimba Future Generation' she said, "We will stand by Samuel Kogar, that's our uncle, the family tree can bend, but it can't break."

"I wish, if my Pa had known, he was going to hold Kogar's hands to make him Vice President." She exclaimed.

Nimba County is likely to be divided over the saga involving Samuel Kogar, the MDR and even Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung.

Senator Samuel Kogar is highly backed by some citizens, mainly the elderly, looking at the relationship with the late. Senator Prince Johnson, while other supporters admired him for bowing to the government, despite receiving huge political support during his senatorial bid.

The chiefs and elders of Nimba had tried all their best to bring both Sen. Kogar and Vice President Koung to harmonize their differences, but the efforts continue to remain on a deadlock.

If nothing is done to unite both Koung and Kogar, it will narrow Unity Party's second chance of winning Nimba, come 2029 general election.

The actual position of Sen. Kogar is the party is not clear, but he is said to be among the executive members of the party, where he had always considered himself as most due paying members of the party then any others who wanted him out.

It is not clear where his expulsion will weaken him or silence from being vocal or opposing some of the government's decisions.

Effort to get Senator Kogar on his expulsion via mobile phone could not materialise as phone remains perpetually switched off.