Liberia: U.S.$700k Education Opportunity Hangs in the Balance in Bong

A potentially transformative opportunity to expand access to higher education in Bong County is hanging in the balance as negotiations over the proposed transfer of a privately developed six-acre educational campus to Bong County University (BCU) remain unresolved.

The facility, developed by Change Agent Network (CAN) and Opportunity Network Liberia (ONL), is estimated by the organizations to represent between US$700,000 and US$800,000 in construction, development, furnishing and overall setup costs.

The campus is already equipped with classrooms, offices, electricity, running water, internet connectivity, furniture, restrooms and transportation facilities.

But despite the infrastructure being in place, months of discussions have yet to produce a formal agreement between CAN/ONL and BCU.

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At the center of the impasse are disagreements over a proposed financial contribution, outstanding liabilities and the operational use of the facility.

CAN/ONL Founder and Chief Executive Officer Eric W. Wowoh says the organization offered the campus as part of a broader national effort to expand affordable and accessible education, particularly in underserved communities.

"We're not building this thing to sell," Wowoh said. "We are building institutions that can serve Liberia and its people for generations to come."

According to Wowoh, CAN/ONL has raised and invested more than US$4 million in Liberia over the years in education and other development initiatives.

He estimates the Bong County campus alone represents an investment of between US$700,000 and US$800,000, mobilized largely through private donors, churches, partners and supporters of the organization's mission.

Wowoh, who is originally from Lofa County and lives in the United States, said the investment is not primarily intended as a commercial real-estate venture.

Instead, he said, CAN/ONL is seeking to establish sustainable educational institutions that can eventually be transferred to Liberian communities through government structures.

"We are not building these institutions for Eric Wowoh, CAN or ONL to own forever," he said. "We are building them for Liberia."

The organization has pursued a similar approach in Lofa County, where Wowoh said its educational investment was transferred to the Government of Liberia through Lofa County University.

He said enrollment there has grown significantly, with more than 500 new students admitted during the past three admission cycles, compared with fewer than 300 previously.

For CAN/ONL, the Bong County facility represents an opportunity to replicate that model.

The proposed transfer, however, comes with conditions.

Wowoh said CAN/ONL has proposed that BCU contribute an amount equivalent to 10 percent of the annual operating budget associated with the campus, while also assuming approximately US$50,000 in outstanding liabilities.

He stressed that the 10 percent is not a purchase price for the property.

Rather, he said, it is intended to enable CAN/ONL to recover a limited portion of its investment capacity and continue developing similar educational projects elsewhere.

BCU, however, has expressed reservations about the arrangement.

University Public Relations Officer Marcus Malayea said the institution's board has concerns about accepting both the proposed financial contribution and responsibility for the existing liabilities.

BCU operates with a government allocation of approximately US$1.5 million, Malayea said, which must cover salaries, operations, stationery and other institutional requirements.

From the university's perspective, taking on additional financial obligations must therefore be carefully evaluated against its existing resources.

"If we were talking about 5%, I think we could see reason," Malayea said, while suggesting that a lower contribution could potentially be considered if the liability requirement were removed.

However, he acknowledged that BCU has not formally submitted a 5 percent counterproposal.

The negotiations consequently remain open but unresolved.

The impasse has been further complicated by the campus's current use.

Wowoh said the facility has temporarily been made available to LICOCESS, a private teacher-training institution, because of the delay in reaching an agreement with BCU.

He said LICOCESS is prepared to continue operating from the campus if BCU ultimately decides not to take over the facility.

BCU, meanwhile, has raised concerns about the practical implications of sharing the campus with another institution.

Malayea said extensive shared use could create scheduling and operational challenges, particularly if university classes run throughout the day.

The disagreement therefore involves more than the transfer of a physical facility. It encompasses financing, liabilities, institutional control, scheduling and long-term sustainability.

For Wowoh, the Bong project is only one component of a much larger national vision.

CAN/ONL is seeking to establish a Holistic Education Village in each of Liberia's 15 counties, creating an educational pathway from nursery through Grade 12 and ultimately university.

"15 counties. 15 Holistic Education Villages. Nursery through university. Border to border by 2030," Wowoh said in describing the ambition.

He emphasized that the initiative is not designed to compete with the Government of Liberia but to complement its efforts.

"Our goal is not to compete with the Government of Liberia," he said. "Our goal is to buttress the government's efforts in making quality education at all levels available, affordable, accessible and attainable, especially for our people in rural Liberia."

Bong County, he argues, has particular strategic importance because of its geographic location and population.

"Bong County is right in the center of our country. It is the heartbeat of Liberia," Wowoh said. "Bong should therefore be leading the way and setting an example for the rest of the country to follow."

He said CAN/ONL is also pursuing discussions involving an educational campus in the Ganta area of Nimba County.

The dispute comes against a broader challenge facing Liberia's higher-education sector: accessibility and affordability.

While Gbarnga serves as a major educational center, students from communities such as Totota, Bong Mines and surrounding areas can still face transportation, distance and financial barriers when pursuing higher education.

A functioning university campus with existing infrastructure could help reduce some of those barriers.

But the facility's availability does not eliminate the financial realities facing a public university.

BCU must ensure that any agreement it enters into is consistent with its budget, governance procedures and long-term institutional needs.

That makes the dispute a test of whether private investment and public education institutions can negotiate arrangements that are both developmentally beneficial and financially sustainable.

Wowoh has expressed frustration over the slow pace of the negotiations but maintains that education and development should transcend political differences.

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"Putting food on the table for your children has nothing to do with politics," he said.

He also recalled difficulties surrounding the land on which the campus was constructed, saying he was informed after substantial construction had taken place that the property was government land and that he subsequently had to purchase the property again.

Despite those challenges, he said CAN/ONL continued investing in Bong County.

He also urged Liberians in the diaspora to consider investing in long-term institutions rather than limiting their contributions to remittances.

"Giving back is not charity," Wowoh said. "It's a responsibility."

Despite the disagreements, the opportunity has not necessarily disappeared.

CAN/ONL remains open to negotiations, with possible compromises including adjustments to the proposed percentage contribution, restructuring the liability requirement or developing a phased arrangement.

For any agreement to succeed, however, the parties would need to clearly define financial responsibilities, liabilities, operational control, facility use and the long-term ownership structure.

The stakes are significant.

CAN/ONL has already invested heavily in the physical infrastructure. BCU has an existing mandate to expand higher education but faces budgetary constraints. Students and communities stand to benefit if the two institutions can bridge their differences.

For Wowoh, the broader objective remains clear.

"Our vision is Liberia," he said. "County to county, border to border, we want to help make education available, affordable, accessible and attainable."

The immediate challenge is whether that vision can be translated into an agreement acceptable to both sides.