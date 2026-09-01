Liberia: Growth Without Trickle-Down - The Case of Liberia Under Joseph Boakai

Liberia's economic story under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is increasingly defined by an uncomfortable contradiction: the macroeconomic numbers are improving, but the lived economic reality of ordinary Liberians remains painfully difficult.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan projects 5.5% economic growth in 2026, following growth of 4.0% in 2024 and 5.1% in 2025. Liberia is also approaching a historic fiscal milestone. Liberia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Dorbor Jallah reported that domestic revenue collections had reached US$912 million by August 18, 2026, putting the country within reach of collecting more than US$1 billion in domestic revenue for the first time.

Minister Ngafuan, speaking during the National Oration marking Liberia's 179th National Flag Day celebration under the theme "From Heritage to Hope: The Flag That Unites Us," said Liberia was expected to cross the US$1 billion domestic-revenue threshold in September 2026.

These figures are significant.

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But they raise a more important question:

Where is the growth going, and when will ordinary Liberians feel it?

Growth Is Not the Same as Development

Economic growth is important, but GDP growth alone does not tell us whether living standards are improving.

A country can record strong economic growth while poverty, unemployment, inequality, poor healthcare, weak education and food insecurity remain widespread.

Liberia's growth remains heavily dependent on mining and other commodity-based activities. The African Development Bank projects continued growth driven largely by mining and agriculture, while warning that poverty remains high and youth unemployment exceeds 40%.

The real test of the Boakai administration should therefore not simply be whether Liberia reaches 5.5% growth.

The test should be whether that growth produces jobs, higher household incomes, better schools, functioning hospitals, reliable electricity, better roads, food security and greater economic opportunity.

Liberians Are Not Feeling the Growth

This is where the government's economic narrative encounters the reality experienced by ordinary citizens.

Liberians continue to face high food prices, limited employment opportunities, inadequate public services, and weak purchasing power. The World Food Programme identifies high food prices, disruptions in food supply, unemployment, and limited access to education as major drivers of poverty and food insecurity. According to the World Food Programme (WFP), nearly half of Liberia's population is reported to live on less than US$2 a day, while approximately 21% of the population is chronically food insecure.

The problem is not simply that Liberia is poor.

The deeper problem is that economic growth is not translating into sufficient improvements in household welfare.

The World Bank's current data ⁠ put Liberia's nominal GDP per capita at approximately US$915 in 2025--not the much lower figures sometimes cited from older datasets. That number remains extremely low by international standards.

Meanwhile, the World Bank's revised international extreme-poverty benchmark is now US$3 per person per day.

Liberia therefore faces a fundamental challenge: GDP can rise while the purchasing power of ordinary households remains weak.

That is growth without sufficient trickle-down.

A Tiny Political Class in a Country of Millions

Liberia has a population of approximately 5.85 million people⁠.

The total public workforce is roughly 63,130 employees, while only a small minority--approximately 4,112 appointed officials according to the figures cited in this debate--occupy political and senior administrative positions.

That means the appointed class represents roughly 0.07% of the total population.

Even when the broader political and senior-government elite is considered, it remains a tiny fraction of Liberia's population.

Yet this narrow segment exercises disproportionate influence over public resources, government contracts, appointments, procurement decisions, official vehicles, travel, allowances, and the allocation of the national budget.

The point is not that every government official is wealthy or corrupt.

The point is that the economic distance between the political class and ordinary citizens has become difficult to ignore.

Lawmakers, ministers, deputy ministers, directors, and other senior officials operate within a government system where individual offices can receive substantial operational allocations, vehicle-related expenditures, and other benefits. At the same time, millions of Liberians struggle to pay school fees, purchase food, or obtain basic medical treatment.

This creates a profound perception problem.

When citizens are told that the economy is growing, but they see government officials enjoying privileges that appear completely disconnected from their own economic circumstances, they naturally ask:

Growth for whom?

The Presidential Motorcade and the Symbolism of Luxury

Against this background, reports concerning two reportedly identical 2025 Lexus LX SUVs appearing in President Boakai's motorcade generated significant public debate.

Reports have variously identified the vehicles as Lexus LX 600 or other high-end LX configurations and placed their combined or individual costs at dramatically different levels, depending on configuration, source, and whether security modifications or armoring were included.

Because of these conflicting figures, the exact cost should be independently verified through procurement, customs, budgetary, and government records rather than assumed.

But the larger issue is not simply the price of two vehicles.

It is what government spending symbolizes in a country where millions of people are struggling with basic necessities.

If government leaders travel in luxury vehicles while rural citizens lack reliable roads to hospitals, schools lack adequate facilities, and families struggle with food prices, the government must understand the political and social optics of such expenditures.

Public confidence depends not only on whether expenditures are legal, but also on whether citizens believe they are reasonable, transparent, and consistent with national priorities.

The Foya Project: Transparency Matters

The controversy surrounding the Foya project in Lofa County raises a similar question about public spending and transparency.

The project, officially reframed by the government as the Mano River Union Center for Regional Peace and Development, has attracted substantial public criticism after drone footage exposed construction of a large complex in Foya, President Boakai's birthplace.

Reports have placed the project's estimated value between approximately US$6.1 million and US$10 million.

The government has defended the project as a regional development and peace initiative, while critics have questioned its cost, procurement process, authorization, and transparency.

President Boakai has stated that he was not aware of the project at an earlier stage while subsequently defending its purpose.

These competing claims make one thing essential:

The public deserves documentation.

If a multi-million-dollar project is legitimate, the government should be able to publish its financing source, procurement documents, contractor information, feasibility studies, approvals, budgetary authority and implementation arrangements.

Claims that the project has no identifiable allocation in the relevant national budgets should also be subjected to documentary verification.

A project of this magnitude should never depend on secrecy, political explanations or social-media speculation.

It should be supported by clear legal authority and publicly accessible financial records.

Transparency is not an attack on the government.

Transparency is how the government earns public trust.

The Poverty Contradiction

Liberia remains a deeply poor country despite periods of economic expansion.

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) 2025 Poverty Reduction Strategy⁠ assessment describes Liberia as a low-income, underdeveloped country facing interconnected challenges including low literacy, vulnerable employment, and multidimensional poverty. It reports that approximately 45% of the population experiences multidimensional poverty.

The United Nations similarly notes that nearly 45% of Liberians live in multidimensional poverty, with high unemployment, inadequate infrastructure, and insufficient access to basic services continuing to constrain development.

This is the central contradiction.

If the economy is growing, but millions of Liberians remain unable to consistently afford adequate food, healthcare, education, housing, and transportation, Liberia must ask whether it is experiencing inclusive economic development or simply statistical growth.

Growth that does not improve household welfare eventually becomes disconnected from the people it is supposed to serve.

Unemployment: Growth Without Enough Jobs

One of Liberia's biggest economic failures is the inability to transform economic activity into enough productive employment.

The African Development Bank reports that youth unemployment remains particularly serious, exceeding 40% under its cited measure. This matters because Liberia has a very young population.

A growing economy that does not generate productive employment for young people is not solving Liberia's structural economic problem.

Young Liberians need more than government announcements about GDP.

They need jobs that provide decent incomes, technical and vocational training; opportunities to start and expand businesses, access to affordable credit; agricultural value chains, manufacturing opportunities, digital-economy jobs; and a private sector capable of absorbing a growing workforce.

Without these, economic growth risks becoming concentrated around capital-intensive sectors that employ relatively few people compared with the size of the population.

Education: The Foundation Is Still Weak

Liberia cannot achieve sustainable economic transformation without fixing its education system.

The IMF has identified low literacy and weak human-capital outcomes as major constraints. Its assessment cites significant gaps in school enrollment and literacy, particularly in rural communities.

A country cannot claim meaningful development when children attend schools without adequate classrooms, trained teachers, instructional materials, and reliable learning environments.

The problem becomes even more serious when poverty forces families to choose between keeping children in school and meeting immediate household needs.

Education is not simply a social-sector expenditure.

It is an economic investment.

Every Liberian child who receives a quality education represents future human capital. Every child denied that opportunity represents a lost economic opportunity for the country.

Healthcare: Why Are Liberians Going Abroad for Treatment?

Perhaps nowhere is the contradiction between economic growth and lived reality more visible than in healthcare.

Liberia has made progress since the civil war and Ebola crisis, but the health system remains severely constrained.

The United Kingdom's ⁠ current travel-health guidance states that Liberian hospitals and medical facilities are poorly equipped, blood supplies can be unreliable, medicines can be scarce, and Liberia lacks an effective nationwide public or private emergency and ambulance service.

The United Nations' results report also found that while Liberia had approximately 1.9 health facilities per 10,000 people, only about 51% of facilities were ready to deliver basic services. Maternal and child mortality remain very high.

This helps explain why Liberians who can afford it increasingly seek specialized medical treatment outside the country.

They travel to Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Nigeria, India, the United States, and other countries because they believe those systems can provide diagnostic equipment, specialist physicians, surgery, cancer treatment, cardiac care, advanced imaging, laboratory services, and other treatments that may be unavailable, unreliable, or difficult to access in Liberia.

This is more than a healthcare issue.

It is an economic issue.

When Liberians spend scarce household resources abroad for medical care, money that could circulate within the Liberian economy leaves the country.

When senior professionals, businesspeople, and government officials travel abroad for treatment, it demonstrates a deeper institutional failure: Liberia is not yet providing a healthcare system capable of retaining the confidence of its own citizens.

A country cannot truly claim transformation when its people must leave the country to receive medical treatment that should increasingly be available at home.

The objective should not be to prevent Liberians from seeking care abroad.

The objective should be to build a health system strong enough that going abroad becomes a choice rather than a necessity.

Food Insecurity: A Failure of Economic Policy

Food insecurity is another major indicator that economic growth has not yet translated into broad-based welfare.

The World Food Programme reports that approximately 21% of Liberia's population is chronically food insecure and emphasizes the country's heavy dependence on food imports.

This is particularly troubling because Liberia possesses enormous agricultural potential.

The country has fertile land, abundant rainfall, and a large rural population engaged in agriculture. Yet Liberia continues to import significant quantities of the food its people consume.

That means Liberia is exporting economic opportunities while importing food.

The government's Liberians Feed Yourselves agricultural agenda is therefore potentially one of the most important components of national development. But agricultural transformation requires more than slogans.

Farmers need roads, storage facilities, irrigation, affordable financing, mechanization, extension services, processing plants, reliable markets and access to electricity.

Until these structural constraints are addressed, food prices will remain vulnerable to international market conditions and Liberian households will continue to bear the cost.

Revenue Is Rising--But So Is the Debt

The government's increasing revenue collection is encouraging.

But higher revenue must be measured against the country's obligations and spending needs.

Liberia's public debt has continued to expand. According to the Ministry of Finance figures cited in this analysis, public debt stood at approximately US$2.824 billion at the end of 2025 and increased further to approximately US$2.833 billion by the end of March 2026.

This creates an important policy question:

If government revenue is approaching US$1 billion, why does Liberia continue to struggle to deliver basic public services?

Revenue collection is not development by itself.

What matters is what the government does with the revenue.

Every additional dollar collected should produce measurable improvements in public services, infrastructure, human capital, healthcare, education, and economic opportunity.

The Infrastructure Problem

Liberia still faces a massive infrastructure deficit.

Roads remain inadequate. Electricity access remains limited. Rural communities remain disconnected from markets and essential services. These constraints increase the cost of doing business, discourage investment, and make it difficult for farmers and small businesses to participate meaningfully in the formal economy.

The result is an economy where economic activity can expand without necessarily creating broad-based prosperity.

A mining project can increase exports and GDP without creating enough sustainable employment.

The government can collect more taxes without transforming public services.

GDP can rise while a rural family continues to travel for hours over an unreliable road to reach a hospital.

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That is the difference between economic growth and economic transformation.

Poor Policies Can Produce Growth Without Prosperity

Liberia's challenge is not simply a lack of resources.

It is also a question of policy choices and priorities.

An economy can grow while its people remain poor if government policies fail to diversify production, expand agriculture, support manufacturing, create jobs, strengthen education, improve healthcare, reduce food-import dependence, invest in infrastructure, improve public-sector efficiency, protect public resources, and ensure that economic opportunities are broadly distributed.

This is why the government should resist the temptation to present GDP growth as the final measure of success.

Growth is a means, not the destination.

The destination is a healthier, better educated, more productive, and economically secure population.

The Boakai Administration Must Move From Growth to Distribution

The Boakai administration deserves credit for improving fiscal mobilization and maintaining an environment in which economic growth is projected to continue.

But the administration should not confuse macroeconomic stability with economic transformation.

Liberia needs a deliberate strategy to ensure that growth produces more decent-paying jobs, greater investment in agriculture and local manufacturing, better roads and electricity, stronger healthcare and education systems, greater support for small businesses, more transparent and productive public spending, reduced dependence on extractive industries, higher household incomes and purchasing power; greater food security; and a stronger domestic private sector.

The ultimate measure of the ARREST Agenda should not be the number of policy documents produced, the amount of revenue collected, or the percentage of GDP growth announced.

It should be whether an ordinary Liberian can honestly say:

"My life is better because the economy is growing."

The Real Question

Liberia does not simply need growth.

Liberia needs growth that reaches the people.

A 5.5% growth projection is encouraging. US$1 billion in domestic revenue would be historic. But these achievements will mean little if the majority of Liberians continue to struggle with poverty, unemployment, food insecurity, poor roads, unreliable electricity, inadequate healthcare and limited economic opportunity.

The challenge before President Boakai is therefore not merely to grow Liberia's economy.

It is to make growth inclusive, productive, transparent and visible in the daily lives of Liberians.

The government must demonstrate that increased revenue is producing better hospitals, better schools, better roads, stronger agriculture, more jobs and greater purchasing power.

It must also demonstrate that public resources are being used with discipline and that government officials are not living in an economic reality completely detached from the citizens they serve.

Because ultimately, GDP is a number. Revenue is a number. A budget is a number.

Development is what people experience.

If a mother cannot afford food, if a young person cannot find work, if a child cannot receive a quality education, if a farmer cannot get produce to market, or if a sick Liberian must leave the country to obtain adequate medical treatment, then the government must ask a simple but difficult question:

What does economic growth mean if Liberians cannot feel it?

That is the real test of the Boakai administration.

Not growth on paper.

Growth in the lives of the people.

The Author

Seltue Robert Karweaye Sr. is a Liberian policy analyst, security expert, researcher, and commentary writer with interests in governance, public finance, economic development, public policy, and national security. He can be contacted at seltuek@gmail.com.