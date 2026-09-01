Liberia: Let the Court Decide Ex-VP Taylor's Fate, Not Political Theatre

The arrest and detention of former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor in connection with the ongoing investigation into the US$317 million drug bust has understandably stirred public debate. It has also triggered loud reactions from opposition politicians and some citizens across the country.

But debate on a matter of such national consequence must be guided by facts, not political convenience. Unfortunately, some of the voices rushing to condemn the government have done so without waiting for the evidence to be tested, the investigation to proceed, or the court to speak.

This is precisely where Liberian politics continues to betray the public interest. Instead of allowing the rule of law to take its course, some politicians appear more eager to score points, inflame emotions, and pronounce innocence or guilt from partisan platforms.

The Constitution is clear: every accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction. That protection applies to Madam Taylor, as it applies to every Liberian. But presumption of innocence does not mean immunity from investigation, nor does political stature place anyone above lawful scrutiny.

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What should concern all Liberians is the tendency to treat justice as acceptable only when it reaches the ordinary citizen, but oppressive when it touches the politically powerful. A democracy cannot survive by one standard for the poor and another for those with titles, influence, or party connections.

When politics and emotion overtake reason, truth becomes the first casualty. The result is unnecessary tension, public confusion, and further erosion of confidence in institutions already struggling to win citizens' trust.

We understand that political allies may wish to show solidarity with a former national leader. That is their right. However, solidarity must not be allowed to drown out the more important demand for a fair, transparent, and evidence-based legal process.

Liberia faces a deepening drug crisis that threatens the very survival of the nation. Illicit drugs are destroying young lives, weakening families, fueling crime, and undermining the future of communities across the country. No serious leader should minimize this danger for the sake of political advantage.

At the same time, the state must do its work responsibly. Investigators and prosecutors must respect due process, avoid public spectacle, and present credible evidence before the court. Justice must not be used as a weapon, but neither should politics be used as a shield.

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The New Dawn therefore urges all sides to step back from political gimmicks and allow the court to determine the facts. If Madam Taylor is innocent, the court must say so. If the evidence proves otherwise, the law must take its course. What Liberia cannot afford is a politics that protects personalities while the nation's children are consumed by drugs.