Liberia: 'Flexibility Fees' Threaten Future of Public Service-Ngafuan

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has warned that the alleged collection of "flexibility fees" from students to compromise examinations is nurturing corruption among young Liberians and could have serious consequences for the country's future public service.

Ngafuan said that allowing students to pay for favorable examination outcomes, rather than earning academic success through hard work, risks normalizing corruption among young people who could eventually become government officials and civil servants.

The Finance Minister raised the concern during activities marking the 18th anniversary of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) in Monrovia.

Rather than focusing solely on government corruption, Ngafuan urged Liberians to examine practices in schools and other sectors of society that could encourage dishonest behavior from an early age.

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"The schools-are we making corruption so easy?" Ngafuan asked.

He expressed concern over what he described as the collection of "flexibility fees" by some schools, alleging that money is collected from students to influence examination processes.

"Instructors feel that they can just go and do anything, take money from children, and then, instead of children studying, they are talking about flexibility fees," he said.

Ngafuan contrasted the practice with his experience as a student, saying previous generations were expected to prepare for national examinations through discipline and hard work rather than paying for favorable results.

"No flexibility fees," he said. "You have to stretch yourself to the limit."

He questioned how entire schools could allegedly collect such payments and consider the practice normal.

"Whole schools can be collecting flexibility fees and feel that it is normal? The principal and others, you want unmerited merit? You say you topped. Why did you top? You bought that award!" Ngafuan said.

The Finance Minister warned that the consequences could extend beyond the education sector because students exposed to corrupt practices today could eventually occupy senior positions in government and the private sector.

"Do we know the damage we are doing?" he asked. "These people will be the ministers tomorrow; they will populate the civil service! What are we saying?"

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Ngafuan argued that Liberia's fight against corruption cannot succeed solely through institutions such as the LACC if dishonest practices are tolerated elsewhere in society.

He said greater attention must be given to the environment from which future government employees, political leaders and professionals emerge.

"The society supplies the manpower," Ngafuan said. "So, we should look at society. We should take this real society."

His comments broadened the discussion at the LACC anniversary, moving the discussion from corruption within government institutions to the role of schools and communities in shaping attitudes toward integrity and accountability.

The anniversary brought together government officials, civil society representatives and development partners to reflect on Liberia's anti-corruption efforts and challenges.

Ngafuan urged school administrators, teachers, parents and other stakeholders to protect the integrity of the education system and ensure that students are rewarded on merit rather than through improper payments.

He warned that failure to address dishonest practices at the school level risks producing future generations of public officials who enter government already accustomed to corruption as an acceptable means of obtaining results.