Liberia: Four AML Rail Workers Honored for Averting Disaster

BUCHANAN, Grand Bassa County -- ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has honored four railway employees for their actions in preventing a potential safety incident along the company's main rail line.

Train Drivers Norman Chidarikire and Rynier McCabe, along with Train Assistants Stanley Mulbah and Horace S. Neppy, were recognized during an Incident Prevention Safety Award Ceremony in Buchanan.

According to the company, the four employees detected a potential hazard while operating on the main railway line and took immediate action to prevent the situation from escalating.

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AML said their intervention helped protect lives and railway infrastructure, although the company did not provide specific details about the nature of the hazard or where along the railway it occurred.

Management praised the crew for remaining composed and following established safety procedures during the incident.

Rail General Manager Felipe Lage said the employees demonstrated the importance of vigilance and professional judgment in railway operations.

"This event is a testament to the alertness, skill, and dedication of our railway team," Lage said. "Even under immense pressure, they kept their composure, followed proper procedures, and made the critical decisions that kept the situation under control."

Lage said safety procedures, operational systems and equipment provide important protections, but trained employees also play a critical role in preventing accidents.

"Procedures, systems, and safety equipment provide essential layers of protection, an architecture we must continuously strengthen as a whole," he said. "But it's equally important to pause and recognize moments like this one, when our people step up and become the decisive layer that stops a potential incident where others weren't enough."

ArcelorMittal Liberia operates the railway linking its mining operations in Yekepa, Nimba County, with the Port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County.

The railway passes through several communities and includes road crossings and other areas where train operations interact with the public.

Buchanan Health and Safety Manager Togar Carter said the employees' intervention potentially protected not only company personnel and infrastructure but also people living and traveling along the railway corridor.

"They didn't just help ArcelorMittal. They helped keep Liberian citizens alive and ensured they could return home safely to their families," Carter said.

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During the ceremony, Train Assistant Horace S. Neppy urged other railway employees to remain vigilant and report when they are physically or mentally unprepared to perform their duties safely.

"Always stay alert, and speak up if you're not fit to work," Neppy said.

AML said fatigue remains an important safety concern in railway operations, particularly during extended shifts and long-distance travel.

The company disclosed that its Rail Department is strengthening fatigue-management measures, including plans to integrate driver-alert systems into locomotives.

According to AML, the technology is intended to monitor and support driver alertness during extended mainline operations and provide an additional safety measure for workers, communities and railway infrastructure.

The company said the initiative will complement existing safety procedures, employee training and operational systems.

Management also said recognizing Chidarikire, McCabe, Mulbah and Neppy is intended to encourage railway workers to report hazards, comply with safety procedures and take appropriate action when risks are identified.

AML reaffirmed its commitment to improving railway safety systems and procedures while encouraging employees to remain vigilant during operations along the Yekepa-Buchanan rail corridor.