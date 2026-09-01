Liberia: The National Inter-Ministerial Drug Committee (Nidc) - 1995-1998 - a Precursor to Ldea (Pt-1)

Liberia's Pre-LDEA National Drug-Control Institution and Its International Connections

About 31years ago, Liberia found itself at a crossroads as a result of the deep Civil crisis and how drugs were used to energize and enhance the combatants, gun tooters, and users. Today, the war has come and gone, but the country and its people remain. Now there comes again the drug problem. Some 31 years ago, the whole of ECOWAS States were under fire for a solution; our traditional partners-UNDCP, USA, and well-meaning people got up and stood their ground against the menace of Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Given the present-day reality, we are again called upon to find a solution by first understanding the history of how these sequential events came about, what happened, and who some of the characters are in this episode.

1. The NIDC was not simply an informal committee

The strongest new evidence of the history and progress of Liberia's efforts to fight drugs and crime is the actual then-Liberian legislation.

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The 1998 Act creating the Drug Enforcement Agency contains a historical preamble stating that, because illicit drug trafficking and related crimes threatened Liberia's economy, stability and security, the then Council of State, acting as the Transitional Executive Authority, created and established the National Inter-Ministerial Drug Committee and its Secretariat on June 2, 1995 "to deal with all drug control matters on behalf of the Government of Liberia."

That is extremely important.

It means that the NIDC should not be portrayed merely as an ad hoc donor-supported project. By 1995 it had a formal governmental policy mandate.

The same Act subsequently states:

the NIDC "is hereby dissolved"

and transfers the specialized narcotics functions of the Liberia National Police and National Security Agency to the new Drug Enforcement Agency.

Thus, the legal institutional sequence became much clearer:

The then Liberia Council of State, NIDC, Secretariat, legislative establishment of DEA, the dissolution of NIDC, the transfer of specialized narcotics personnel/functions to DEA.

2. 1995 -- CREATION OF THE NIDC

Domestic institutional development

The then Liberia Council of State headed by our law school professor, His Excellency David Kpomakpor created the NIDC under the then minister of Justice, Cllr. J. Laveli Supuwood and its Secretariat under the auspices of Attorney-At-Law now Senator of Lofa County, Cllr. Joseph K. Jallah on June 2, 1995. Its mandate was unusually broad: it was established to deal with "all drug control matters" for the Government of Liberia.

That language is significant because it suggests that the NIDC was intended to be the national coordinating mechanism for drug policy, not simply another police unit.

Historical classification

DOCUMENTED BY PRIMARY LIBERIAN LEGAL TEXT.

This is considerably stronger than relying solely on the current or the then LDEA website.

3. 1996 -- THE NIDC BECOMES VISIBLE INTERNATIONALLY

The 1996 record is especially valuable because we have a contemporary newspaper account from Monrovia.

On January 29, 1996, The Christian Science Monitor reported directly on Liberia's drug situation and identified Joseph K. Jallah as head of Liberia's National Inter-ministerial Drug Committee. The report states that the then NIDC was sponsored by the United Nations Drug Control Program(UNDCP). It further says that the program:

trained 10 officers for Liberia;

for Liberia; supplied computers;

supplied other materials; and

provided one vehicle.

This is the strongest contemporary evidence we have so far for the UNDCP-NIDC relationship.

It also tells us something about the practical condition of the NIDC: Liberia had the institutional structure, but resources were extremely limited.

Joseph K. Jallah was quoted as saying that Liberia's capacity to respond depended heavily upon available resources.

Significance

The NIDC therefore appears to have operated as:

Liberian governmental institution + UNDCP technical/resource support.

That is an important historical distinction.

The NIDC was nationally established, but its capacity was being built with substantial international assistance.

4. THE NIDC AND NIGERIA

The same January 1996 contemporary report gives us another important international relationship.

Colonel Abraham Kromah, then deputy director of the Liberia National Police and head of INTERPOL in Monrovia, said that his office was working with Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to stem the movement of narcotics into Liberia.

This is important because the NIDC years were not isolated from regional law enforcement.

Liberia's drug-control system was already connected to:

Liberia, Nigeria, West African trafficking routes into international markets.

The article also reported that nearly all of Liberia's major heroin and cocaine seizures the previous year had allegedly come from Nigeria.

Historical implication

The NIDC's challenge was already transnational.

That makes the later ECOWAS involvement much easier to understand.

5. NIDC AND ECOWAS -- 1996

The ECOWAS institutional record shows that the regional organization was becoming increasingly concerned about drugs at exactly the time the NIDC was operating.

At the July 26-27, 1996 ECOWAS Summit in Abuja, the Heads of State and Government expressed grave concern over:

increasing drug trafficking;

rising drug-related crime;

increased use of psychotropic substances; and

negative effects on youth.

ECOWAS decided that a ministerial meeting would be held in Praia (Carbo Verde) during the first quarter of 1997 to address the issue comprehensively.

This is important because it shows that the NIDC was developing within a broader regional policy response, not in isolation.

6. ECOWAS AND THE LIBERIAN ENVIRONMENT

The ECOWAS 1996 record also shows how deeply the Liberia conflict affected regional institutions.

ECOWAS was simultaneously:

managing the Liberian peace process;

maintaining ECOMOG;

dealing with cross-border insecurity;

confronting drug trafficking; and

seeking international support.

The ECOWAS Summit specifically noted the establishment of the U.S.-initiated Contact Group on Liberia and the contributions of Western governments to the regional peace effort.

Therefore, during the NIDC period, drug control was occurring inside a much larger regional security environment.

This matters for our final institutional history.

7. 1997 -- ECOWAS PRAIA (Carbo Verde) PLAN OF ACTION

The 1997 ECOWAS record is even more important.

At the August 1997 Abuja summit, ECOWAS expressed concern over:

the rapid spread of drug abuse in West Africa and the increasing role of the region as a transit centre for international drug trafficking.

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The Authority approved the Praia Political Declaration and Plan of Action, intended to provide a more rigorous and coordinated regional campaign against drugs.

Critically, ECOWAS appealed to the United Nations Drug Control Program and other relevant agencies to increase their support for drug control in West Africa.

Thus, by 1997 we have had a clear triangular relationship:

LIBERIA

NIDC

ECOWAS

Regional drug-control policy and coordination

UNDCP

Technical and institutional support

That is precisely the historical connection we were looking for.

8. ECOWAS FINANCING FOR NATIONAL INTER-MINISTERIAL DRUG COMMITTEES

There is an especially important ECOWAS legal instrument from August 26, 1997.

ECOWAS adopted Regulation C/REG.4/8/97 on the Financing of Drug Control Activities.

It:

recognized the increase in drug trafficking and related crime;

welcomed the five-year regional plan of action;

allocated 150,000 units of account to the regional drug-control fund; and

to the regional drug-control fund; and directed Member States to support implementation of the plan through their inter-ministerial committees on drug abuse control.

This is very significant to the history of the NIDC.

It shows that the Liberian NIDC was part of a regional governance model built around national inter-ministerial drug-control committees.

Therefore, we should not describe the NIDC as an institution created solely for Liberia's domestic crisis.

It belonged to a broader ECOWAS model of national drug-control coordination.