Liberia: Methodist Bishops Converge On Liberia

MONROVIA, Liberia, August 31, 2026 -- The Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church is hosting the 2026 Africa College of Bishops Meeting, bringing together senior church leaders from across the continent for discussions on episcopal leadership, theological issues and the future of the denomination's mission in Africa.

The meeting, which began on Sunday, August 30, marks the first time Liberia has hosted the Africa College of Bishops.

Chairperson of the meeting's Special Committee, Medina Wesseh, said 13 active and five retired bishops are expected to attend, along with Council of Bishops President Bishop Ruben Saenz Jr. and other church leaders.

According to Wesseh, the gathering will focus on episcopal leadership, theological reflection, regional dialogue and institutional issues affecting The United Methodist Church across Africa.

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The bishops are also expected to engage in prayer, fellowship and discussions on emerging challenges and opportunities confronting the denomination on the continent.

Wesseh disclosed that Liberia Council of Churches President Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves Jr. will deliver the keynote address during the opening session.

Reeves, who also serves as president of the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention, is expected to address issues relating to ecumenical engagement and the role of Christian institutions in Liberia's peace, development, education and social transformation.

The gathering will also include a thanksgiving service expected to bring together United Methodists from across Africa, the United States and other parts of the world.

Bishop L. Jonathan Holston of the Alabama-West Florida Episcopal Area of the Southeastern Jurisdiction will deliver the message at the thanksgiving service.

Organizers say the meeting is intended to strengthen relations among bishops, deepen collaboration across episcopal areas and provide a platform for addressing issues affecting the church and its mission across Africa.

As part of the program, Liberia's Justice Minister and Attorney General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, will make a presentation on judicial issues in Liberia and other regional policy matters.

Tweh is a former president of the Judicial Council of the United Methodist Church.

Retired Bishop Eben K. Nhiwatiwa of the Zimbabwe Episcopal Area will also deliver a presentation on "The Role of Bishops and District Superintendents."

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His presentation is expected to focus on episcopal leadership, the responsibilities of district superintendents, church administration, mentorship and the role of church leaders in advancing the denomination's mission and ministry.

The meeting will further provide participants an opportunity to discuss the church's role in promoting peace, justice, leadership development, education, healthcare, agriculture and sustainable community development across Africa.

Resident Bishop Samuel Jerome Quire Jr. of the Liberia Annual Conference said the church and its members are pleased to welcome the visiting bishops and other church leaders to Liberia.

He expressed hope that the gathering would strengthen faith, fellowship and leadership while providing opportunities for learning and thanksgiving.

The Liberia Annual Conference described the hosting of the meeting as an opportunity to highlight Liberia's contribution to the global United Methodist movement and strengthen the country's role in Christian dialogue, reconciliation and ecumenical engagement.