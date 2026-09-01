Liberia: Nimba Elders Back Govt Drug Fight

-Demand Action Without Fear or Favor

- The Nimba Council of Elders has endorsed the Boakai administration's fight against illicit drugs, but urged the government to ensure that investigations and prosecutions are conducted without fear or favor, regardless of political affiliation, status, influence or personal connections.

The Council commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and his government for what it described as the political will and determination demonstrated in confronting illicit drugs and other harmful substances entering Liberia.

In a statement, the elders acknowledged that no government can completely prevent people with criminal intentions from attempting to traffic illegal substances into a country.

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However, they said the real test of the government's commitment is its ability to detect illicit activities, identify those responsible and ensure that suspects face the law.

The Council therefore urged the administration to remain firm in its anti-drug campaign and ensure that enforcement is applied equally.

It said anyone credibly implicated in illicit drug activities should face investigation and appropriate legal action irrespective of political, social or economic standing.

"Drugs know no tribe, political party, religion or social status. Their consequences reach every community, destroy the lives of our young people, weaken families and threaten the future of our nation," the Council stated.

The elders also called for national unity in confronting Liberia's growing drug problem, stressing that the government and law enforcement agencies cannot address the challenge alone.

They called on traditional and religious leaders, parents, young people, civil society organizations and communities across the country to support efforts aimed at preventing drug trafficking and substance abuse.

"As elders, we have a responsibility not only to the present generation but also to those yet unborn," the Council said.

"We must not leave to our children a country overwhelmed by a problem we had the opportunity and responsibility to confront," it added.

The Council reaffirmed its support for what it described as every lawful and genuine effort to combat illicit drugs in Liberia.

However, the elders said the national response should extend beyond arrests and law enforcement to include prevention, prosecution, treatment and rehabilitation.

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They called for stronger measures in each of those areas to address both the trafficking of illicit substances and their impact on individuals, families and communities.

The statement comes amid heightened national concern over drug trafficking following major cocaine seizures and ongoing investigations that have generated intense public and political debate over the government's handling of the cases.

The Council maintained that the fight against drugs should transcend political and other divisions, arguing that the consequences of illicit substances affect Liberians regardless of their backgrounds or affiliations.

It urged the government to maintain its anti-drug campaign while ensuring that accountability remains impartial and consistent with the rule of law.