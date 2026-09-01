Liberia: Kogar Cries Govt Interference

-As MDR Expels Nimba Senator

-- Nimba County Senator Samuel G. Kogar has accused the Liberian government of backing his expulsion from the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), while party Chairman Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah says the decision followed due process and was necessary to protect the MDR's alliance with the ruling Unity Party.

The MDR Executive Committee voted Saturday, August 29, to expel Kogar following an investigation into complaints filed against him.

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But shortly after the decision, Kogar rejected the action, alleging government interference and warning that he would challenge any action taken against him outside the party's legal and constitutional procedures.

In a Facebook post, Kogar pointed to the presence of police officers at the MDR headquarters as evidence supporting his allegation that the government was involved in efforts to remove him.

"I strongly believe that what is happening at the MDR Party Headquarters today is a government-backed effort to remove me from the party without due process," Kogar said.

"The heavy police presence raises serious concerns and gives the appearance of an attempt to intimidate and silence legitimate political expression, which is protected under the laws of Liberia," he added.

Kogar did not provide additional evidence linking the government to the party's decision, and there was no immediate response from the government to his allegation.

The senator warned that he would pursue legal action if he believes his rights under the party's constitution or Liberian law have been violated.

"Liberia is a country governed by law. Any action taken against me outside the proper legal and constitutional process will be challenged through the appropriate legal means," he said.

Kogar also called on the international community and civil society organizations to closely monitor developments surrounding his expulsion.

His claims came after a majority of members of the MDR Executive Committee, during an emergency meeting chaired by Kruah, voted to expel him from the party.

A special committee investigating complaints against the senator presented its findings and recommendations to the Executive Committee before the vote.

Following the decision, Kruah ordered that Kogar's photograph displayed at the party headquarters be removed.

Prior to the meeting, Kogar reportedly drove to the vicinity of the MDR headquarters and briefly stopped opposite the building. He remained in his vehicle, photographed activities at the headquarters and later left the area.

Speaking to journalists following the decision, Kruah rejected claims that Kogar had been denied due process, maintaining that the senator was given opportunities to respond to the allegations against him.

According to Kruah, the party received a complaint against Kogar and subsequently provided him with a copy before inviting him to participate in the investigation.

"So, we got a complaint against Mr. Kogar. In keeping with our due process requirements, we gave him an opportunity to be heard," Kruah said.

"He was provided with a copy of the complaint, and he submitted himself to the investigation, but continued to ask for excuses, one excuse after the other. Until the matter was assigned for further hearing, he did not show up, and his lawyer did not show up. So, that was a waiver of their right to be heard," he added.

Kruah said the investigative committee eventually submitted its findings and recommendations, including a recommendation that Kogar be expelled.

The MDR chairman said the party also directed Kogar to return any party property in his possession.

"For today, he is no longer a member of the party. Whatever he says out there will not represent the party henceforth," Kruah said.

He further accused Kogar of making recent public statements without consulting the MDR, saying those comments represented the senator's personal views rather than the official position of the party.

Kruah also made clear that the MDR intends to preserve its political relationship with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the Unity Party government.

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According to him, the MDR considers itself a partner in the current administration and would not support conduct it views as undermining that relationship.

"This party stands with the Unity Party and stands with this President Joseph N. Boakai. We supported him yesterday, we support him today, and we support him in the future," Kruah said.

"Anything that tries to interfere with the relationship that we have with the Unity Party, if it contravenes our laws, we will not hesitate for the gavel to hit the table, just as it happened today," he added.

Kruah maintained that a member could not participate in the governing arrangement while simultaneously acting in a manner the party considers opposition to the same administration.

"So, for today, Senator Samuel G. Kogar is no longer a member of the MDR," he declared.

The expulsion deepens an internal dispute within the MDR and could trigger another legal battle over the party's leadership and disciplinary processes, with Kogar already signaling his intention to challenge actions he considers contrary to law and the party's constitution.